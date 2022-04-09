Prehistoric predators, plants among picks to be Queensland emblem

From historical dinosaurs to extinct flora, Queenslanders have been requested to fossick among the many fossils to select a brand new state emblem.

Twelve fossils have been shortlisted by the state authorities, with the most well-liked to be added to Queensland’s 9 official emblems.

The resolution follows a petition created by the Australian Age of Dinosaurs museum in Winton in outback Queensland, which advised the fossil of Diamantinasaurus matildae, a heavily-built titanosaur, be made the official state fossil.

That fossil is among the 12 Queenslanders can vote for, alongside others together with the Kronosaurus queenslandicus, Muttaburrasaurus landoni, and the oldest recognized crocodile, Isisfordia duncani.