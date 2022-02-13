Preity Zinta compliments Nita Ambani’s eyes, posts pic from IPL auction 2022

IPL public sale 2022: Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta praised Mumbai Indians contingent for following Covid-19 protocols through the IPL public sale and likewise complimented proprietor Nita Ambani.

Bollywood star and IPL staff Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta on Saturday took to Twitter to reward the contingent of Mumbai Indians on the primary day of the mega public sale of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru. Taking to social media, the actress praised the Mumbai Indians’ IPL contingent for following Covid-19 protocols and likewise expressed admiration for MI proprietor Nita Ambani.

“Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table. Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes,” she tweeted.

The tweet has acquired greater than 9,000 likes since being posted and plenty of customers reacted to it.

“She has beautiful eyes but you have beautiful dimples,” posted a Twitter person.

Punjab Kings picked up some huge names on the primary day of the IPL public sale.

The Preity Zinta co-owned franchise purchased India opener Shikhar Dhawan for ₹8.25 crore, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for ₹9.25 crore, Englishman Jonny Bairstow for ₹6.75 crore, Rahul Chahar for ₹5.25 crore, Shahrukh Khan for ₹9 crore amongst others.

Cricketer Shahrukh Khan is an uncapped participant from Tamil Nadu who represented Punjab Kings final yr as properly.

