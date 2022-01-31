Premier Alan Winde confirms Albert Fritz was suspended over ‘serious’ sexual assault allegations | News24

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has confirmed the sexual assault allegations towards suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

This follows weeks of hypothesis and Winde’s workplace remaining silent on the precise the reason why Fritz was suspended.

Advocate Jennifer Williams was appointed to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations towards Fritz.

In a press release on Sunday, Winde mentioned his determination adopted consultations with authorized specialists on the matter.

“I have accordingly sought guidance from both our legal services unit and from Advocate Jennifer Williams when we met this past Thursday to hand over the case for investigation. I have since confirmed that, provided I receive permission from all the complainants who brought their allegations to me in confidence, it will be possible to confirm the nature of the allegations in question,” he mentioned.

“Late on Friday I received such permission. I am therefore now able to confirm that the serious allegations against Minister Fritz relate to sexual misconduct.”

Fritz, his spokesperson, Wade Seale, the pinnacle of the neighborhood security ministry, David Abrahams, assist officer Michael Kwaaiman, and one other official, Lazola Ndubela, have been suspended, pending the investigation.

It is known that the complainants – most of them interns in Fritz’s workplace and others concerned within the Expanded Public Works Programme – implicated a number of colleagues who work within the ministry in alleged acts of grooming and of intoxicating victims earlier than they had been allegedly sexually abused.

This week Williams was appointed to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations towards Fritz, whereas the police additionally introduced on Thursday that they’d launched an investigation into him, though no legal prices had been filed.

Winde mentioned:

The impartial investigation by Advocate Williams, has now begun in earnest to check the veracity of those allegations, and he or she has been promised my full assist and that of the Western Cape Government. Following my hand-over of the small print to the Advocate, I don’t foresee me having another function, as this course of is each impartial and exterior. I’ll take additional steps as quickly as I’ve been furnished with the report. I hope that this might be inside 14 days, however the investigator should be allowed the area and the time to make sure an impartial, thorough and honest course of.

He additionally thanked the victims for his or her bravery and approaching his workplace.

“I have deep respect for the people who have come forward, for their persons, for their privacy, and for the braveness they have shown, and do not feel it is fitting to expose further details about what has allegedly been inflicted upon them. I would encourage others to show similar restraint. We must think of the people who came forward first, and not seek to cause them further harm, or in fact endanger them, through our actions,” he mentioned.

Albert Fritz. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Furthermore, Winde mentioned, the provincial authorities has taken steps to make sure the complainants obtain assist and safety.

“We have also already informed all the complainants of their rights to lay charges, and I in fact, encouraged them to do so. In addition, we have referred the complainants to an NGO dedicated to helping and assisting victims of sexual misconduct, having received confirmation from such NGO that such a referral would be appropriate and may proceed. It is important that they have an independent support system in place,” he mentioned.

He assured those that want to come ahead that they are going to be handled with sensitivity.

“They will have our support if they decide to lay charges,” he mentioned.

Winde additionally mentioned the choice of him laying legal prices towards Fritz stays, “… firmly on the table”, relying on the end result of the impartial investigation.

He additionally mentioned gender-based violence is a scourge that requires motion from all.

“I condemn it in the strongest terms possible. But condemnation is not enough. It requires that we all do something about it, whether it be in our communities, or within our own organisations,” he mentioned.

GOOD MPL Brett Herron mentioned Winde ought to affirm whether or not the investigation will embrace Fritz’s time as MEC for Social Development and what the phrases of reference for the investigation are.

“Fritz has served as MEC for Community Safety for just two years. He was MEC for Social Development for eight years. It is essential that the investigation into Fritz is not limited in its scope to his time as MEC for Community Safety,” Herron mentioned.