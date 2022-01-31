Premier Alan Winde encourages more of Fritz’s alleged victims to come forward | News24

People who declare to have been violated by suspended MEC Alberts Fritz have been urged to return ahead.

No legal case has been opened towards Fritz.

Fritz was suspended after Premier Alan Winde acquired a grievance of alleged sexual misconduct towards the MEC.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has inspired all victims allegedly abused by suspended MEC Albert Fritz to return ahead.

Winde suspended his Community Safety MEC on 23 January, 9 days after receiving allegations about Fritz.

The premier has launched an impartial investigation into the veracity of the sexual misconduct allegations towards Fritz.

“These accounts were given to me in confidence, and I promised at the time to not publicise the nature of the allegations,” Winde mentioned.

Advocate Jennifer Williams is main the investigation.

“I have received questions as to why such an investigation is necessary and why further action cannot be taken immediately. I seek to explain the importance of following a fair, lawful process below.

Winde said:

In determining my actions going forward, I am determined to ensure that a victim-centred, fair process is followed that will stand up to court scrutiny.

The premier promised Fritz would get a fair hearing.

Fritz’s future relies on the outcome of the probe.

“After receiving the investigator’s report into the veracity of the allegations, I will apply my mind and decide whether Fritz will remain in my cabinet or not.

Criminal charges

Winde said he had been asked why he had not laid criminal charges against Fritz.

He said the police had told him that they could only investigate once a case had been opened against Fritz.

“I’ve suggested all of the complainants that this may be completed. They will probably be supported in doing so. The SAPS have additionally inspired the identical publicly.

This was additionally echoed to me in my assembly with the provincial police Commissioner, Tembekile Phatekile, who indicated a direct channel to put costs will probably be created for the complainants in the event that they determine to. I welcome this proactive assist from the SAPS.

“The Western Cape government is also already referring all complainants to an NGO dedicated to helping and assisting victims of sexual misconduct,” Winde mentioned.

“It is important that the complainants have an independent support system in place. This includes support in taking up the matter with the police on a criminal or civil basis.

“For me to provide the small print or affidavits in my possession to the SAPS with out the specific permission and assist of the complainants themselves could be improper, extremely disrespectful to them, and their company.

“However, I have not ruled out laying charges personally should there be a foundation for me to do so based on the content of the independent investigator’s report. I will take legal advice once the report is received and will not hesitate to do so in that event,” Winde mentioned.

Williams’ phrases of reference are to research the particular allegations, receive a response from Fritz and to find out the veracity and likelihood of the allegations, Winde mentioned.

“Again, I’d encourage any individual with allegations of this nature to additionally go to the police in order that they might be investigated with a view to legal costs being laid.

“… any individual with info of sexual misconduct ought to lay a cost with the police. This is the recommendation all the opposite complainants have acquired.

“However, if there are additional complainants against Fritz, who do not yet feel comfortable to do so and would prefer first to raise the matter with the independent investigator, this is completely understandable.”

He mentioned the City will create a devoted channel for first-hand submissions about Fritz in order that the impartial investigator could contemplate the knowledge.

“For any person who has experienced sexual misconduct …channels exist to report it. I urge all victims to please stand up and speak out so that we can end the scourge of GBV,” mentioned Winde.

