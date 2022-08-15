Premier barely recognisable in old photo

Daniel Andrews has used the removing of learner and probationary licence charges to showcase his personal P-plater picture from the Nineties.

The Victorian Premier shared his classic snap with Instagram followers on Monday after saying the state’s driving take a look at charges could be slashed.

In the snap, Mr Andrews is seen sporting a graphic fashion, crew neck T-shirt and spherical glasses.

The image additionally revealed the Premier handed his driving take a look at in August 1996 whereas residing in Wangarrata, in Victoria’s northeast.

“Those glasses were trendy back then, I swear; things change, I guess,” he informed followers.

The new guidelines will see aspiring L-platers save as much as $51.40 in licence and on-line testing charges from Monday, August 15.

Learner drivers going for his or her P-plates will save as much as $133.30 in licence and on-line hazard notion testing charges.

Drivers who haven’t incurred demerit factors or dedicated highway security offences within the earlier three years will obtain a 25 per cent low cost off their subsequent licence renewal.

This may imply a saving of as much as $73 on a brand new 10-year driver’s licence.

Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll stated the swap will save potential drivers cash amid widespread value of residing hikes.

“Getting your Ls and Ps is one of life’s most significant milestones – and we are delivering them for free,” he stated.

“This puts money back into the pockets of Victorian families and makes it easier to unlock all the opportunities that come with a driver’s licence.”