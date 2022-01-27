Premier flags possible changes to nation’s COVID-19 vaccination advice

“Put simply – six per cent of the public are unvaccinated but make up a third of cases in ICU. A third of the public have their booster dose, but make up six per cent of cases in ICU,” well being authorities mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday.

“This data clearly shows that a COVID-19 case is far more likely to be admitted to hospital or ICU if they are unvaccinated and far less likely to be admitted if they have received three doses of the vaccine.”

A 3rd dose additionally supplied some safety in opposition to an infection, with boosted Victorians accounting for simply 7 per cent of the full variety of confirmed circumstances reported over the previous week, authorities mentioned.

There are at present 119,153 energetic COVID-19 infections throughout the state. Of the brand new infections reported on Thursday, 6130 got here from PCR exams, whereas 7625 have been self-reported from fast antigen exams.