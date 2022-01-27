Premier flags possible changes to nation’s COVID-19 vaccination advice
“Put simply – six per cent of the public are unvaccinated but make up a third of cases in ICU. A third of the public have their booster dose, but make up six per cent of cases in ICU,” well being authorities mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday.
“This data clearly shows that a COVID-19 case is far more likely to be admitted to hospital or ICU if they are unvaccinated and far less likely to be admitted if they have received three doses of the vaccine.”
A 3rd dose additionally supplied some safety in opposition to an infection, with boosted Victorians accounting for simply 7 per cent of the full variety of confirmed circumstances reported over the previous week, authorities mentioned.
There are at present 119,153 energetic COVID-19 infections throughout the state. Of the brand new infections reported on Thursday, 6130 got here from PCR exams, whereas 7625 have been self-reported from fast antigen exams.
A complete of 1057 Victorians contaminated with coronavirus are being cared for in hospital, together with 117 in intensive care and 40 on a ventilator.
Loading
For the primary time in virtually two years, Queensland overtook Victoria within the variety of new COVID-19 circumstances on Wednesday, with the state recording 13,551. Victoria additionally reported one of many largest day by day dying tolls for the reason that pandemic started.
Speaking to the media in Frankston on Wednesday, COVID-19 commander Jeroen Weimar prolonged his condolences to the households of the 35 Victorians who misplaced their lives and urged individuals to “reflect upon” the information.
Mr Weimar mentioned 53 per cent of coronavirus-related deaths reported since July concerned unvaccinated Victorians. The remaining 47 per cent have been partially or absolutely immunised Victorians.
Victorian state-run clinics administered greater than 16,979 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, taking the proportion of triple-vaccinated Victorians to greater than 35 per cent.
Loading
About 19,500 kids have been booked to get the vaccine over the previous week, with 4500 second-dose appointments recorded within the system.
There are greater than 230,000 vaccination appointments obtainable for the following month, together with virtually 70,000 for youngsters aged 5 to 11.
The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most essential and fascinating tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.