Premier League Captains To Wear Ukraine Armbands In Show Of Support | Football News

Premier League captains will put on armbands in Ukraine’s nationwide colors this weekend to point out assist for the war-torn nation after Russia’s invasion. All 20 skippers within the English prime flight will don the yellow and blue armbands for this spherical of fixtures. Fans will likely be inspired to hitch gamers, managers, match officers and membership employees in a second of reflection and solidarity earlier than kick-off. The giant screens at grounds will show “Football Stands Together” towards a yellow and blue backdrop.

The phrases may even be proven on LED perimeter boards throughout video games, which begin with Leicester towards Leeds at 1230 GMT on Saturday by way of to Monday’s fixture between Tottenham and Everton.

At Sunday’s League Cup last, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson carried yellow flowers onto the pitch earlier than kick-off, whereas there was a minute’s applause for Ukraine forward of the match at Wembley.

Manchester City’s Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was given the captaincy for his staff’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Promoted

“The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend,” a Premier League assertion stated on Wednesday.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.”