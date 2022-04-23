Premier League: Gabriel Jesus Scores 4 As Leaders Manchester City Crush Watford | Football News

Pep Guardiola saluted “fantastic”Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian scored 4 occasions as Manchester City crushed Watford 5-1 to maneuver 4 factors clear on the high of the Premier League on Saturday. Jesus stole the present on the Etihad Stadium with the primary Premier League haul of three or extra objectives in his profession. The ahead had netted solely as soon as within the league since September, however he tore Watford to shreds with a predatory show of ending. He struck twice within the first half earlier than Watford’s Hassane Kamara briefly lowered the deficit. Rodri restored City’s two-goal benefit and Jesus bagged two extra after half-time to finish the rout. “It’s amazing. Sometimes you play so good and don’t score and sometimes it is like this and you score all the chances you have,” Jesus stated.

“I’m happy it was my day. Now is the best moment of the season. When you decide the games and win the trophies. That’s what football is for us.”

After dropping to Liverpool within the FA Cup semi-finals final weekend, Guardiola’s facet have signalled their willpower to retain the title.

They dismissed Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday and their demolition of second backside Watford retains the strain on second positioned Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s males can shut the hole again to at least one level in the event that they beat struggling Everton within the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

In an exciting title race that appears destined to go all the way down to the wire, City have 5 league video games left as they chase a fourth English crown in 5 years.

Their stroll towards Watford was the perfect preparation for the Champions League semi-final first leg towards Real Madrid in Manchester on Tuesday.

“If there’s one person who deserves the best in life, it’s Gabriel. It doesn’t matter what position he plays, we know how he fights for his mates. He’s fantastic,” Guardiola stated.

“We had a ‘final’ today and we won it. Now we have an opportunity to play a ‘final’ against Leeds.

“Nothing modifications. We need to win all 5 video games to be champions.”

Guardiola made six modifications from the Brighton recreation, with Ruben Dias changing the injuredJohn Stones for his first start since March 1 after a hamstring injury.

– Incessant City –

Since drawing 0-0 at the Etihad in 2006, Watford had lost on each of their previous seven visits, with an aggregate score of 25-2 to City.

They haven’t beaten City since 1989 and it took just four minutes for Guardiola’s men to assert their superiority.

Joao Cancelo‘s cross reached Oleksandr Zinchenko and he picked out the unmarked Jesus, who timed his run to finish from close-range.

City’s early dominance was interrupted by a dangerous Watford counter as Emmanuel Dennis surged clear before Zinchenko made a superb last-ditch tackle to avert the danger.

The champions held 80 percent of the possession and that incessant pressure paid off in the 23rd minute.

Kevin De Bruyne was the creator with an inch-perfect cross and Jesus applied the finishing touch with a deft header.

Watford pulled one back against the run of play five minutes later.

Dennis flicked a pass into Kamara’s path and the Ivorian hit a low strike that should have been easy for City keeperEderson, who somehow allowed it to sneak past his weak attempted save.

Rodri eased City’s sudden anxiety in the 34th minute as the Spanish midfielder smashed a blistering volley into the top corner from long-range.

City were back in the groove and they struck again in the 49th minute when Jesus seized on Kamara’s mistake and was brought down by Foster.

Jesus picked himself up to take the spot-kick and slotted past Foster to complete his treble.

The 25-year-old wasn’t finished yet and he netted for the fourth time after 53 minutes.

Jack Grealish, Jesus and De Bruyne combined in a blur of passes that left Watford bewildered before the Brazilian capped the flowing move with a lethal finish.