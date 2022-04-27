Premier League: Liverpool Face Fixture Crunch In Title Bid | Football News

Title-chasing Liverpool will play two Premier League video games within the last week of the marketing campaign after their match in opposition to Southampton was rescheduled as a result of their participation within the FA Cup last. Jurgen Klopp’s males will journey to the south coast for his or her penultimate fixture of the league season on Tuesday, May 17, three days after their date at Wembley with Chelsea. Quadruple-chasing Liverpool, who have already got the League Cup of their trophy cupboard, are going face to face with reigning champions Manchester City for the title.

They are one level behind Pep Guardiola’s City with 5 video games remaining for each groups.

City’s journey to Wolves, which was postponed as a result of their FA Cup semi-final in opposition to Liverpool, has been scheduled for May 11.

Guardiola’s males face a troublesome journey to West Ham on May 15 and conclude their season per week later at dwelling to Aston Villa, whereas Liverpool host Wolves on the ultimate day.

Liverpool and City may additionally meet within the last of the Champions League if each win their semi-final ties.