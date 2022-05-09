Premier League: Manchester City Move Closer To Title, Arsenal Boost Top-Four Bid | Football News

Manchester City took benefit of Liverpool’s stumble within the Premier League title race because the champions moved a step nearer to retaining their crown with a 5-0 demolition of Newcastle on Sunday. Elsewhere on a dramatic day at each ends of the desk, Arsenal beat relegation-threatened Leeds 2-1 to spice up their bid for a top-four end. Pep Guardiola’s aspect took management earlier than half-time on the Etihad Stadium due to objectives from Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte. Rodri received City’s third after the break earlier than Phil Foden and Sterling struck in stoppage time as they stormed again to the highest of the desk.

Liverpool had knocked the champions out of pole place regardless of dropping two factors in a 1-1 draw towards Tottenham on Saturday.

But City are actually three factors away from Liverpool, with three video games left for each groups. Guardiola’s males maintain a objective distinction 4 higher than the Reds.

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool are subsequent in motion at Aston Villa on Tuesday, whereas City head to Wolves 24 hours later.

City’s stroll towards Newcastle was the best approach to get better from their painful Champions League semi-final exit towards Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Real had scored twice within the remaining seconds of regular time earlier than successful in extra-time, leaving Guardiola to lament there have been “no words to help” his gamers recover from the loss.

But City can exorcise these demons by successful a fourth English title in 5 seasons and this was a step in the correct route.

“We are five years doing this every three days. If some people doubted us they don’t know this team. It’s one of the best groups I ever trained in my life,” Guardiola stated.

“Perfect afternoon. Three points, nine ponts to play for, four ahead on goal difference. Another final on Wednesday.”

The solely concern for City was Guardiola’s post-match revelation that key defenders John Stones, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker will miss the remainder of the season with accidents.

“Ruben, Kyle and John are out until the end of the season,” he stated.

In the nineteenth minute, Joao Cancelo nodded an Ilkay Gundogan cross in the direction of Sterling and he dived to go in from shut vary.

City doubled their lead after 38 minutes when Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka was unable to carry onto Gundogan’s volley and Laporte scrambled house.

Rodri scored with a 61st minute header from Kevin De Bruyne‘s nook, then Foden diverted Oleksandr Zinchenko’s shot into the web within the ninetieth minute.

Sterling rounded off the rout in stoppage-time with a cool end from Jack Grealish‘s cross.

Eddie Nketiah, a former Leeds loanee, netted twice within the first 10 minutes on the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta‘s aspect earned their fourth successive win.

Leeds had skipper Luke Ayling despatched off and, though Diego Llorente received one again within the 66th minute, it was too little, too late for Jesse Marsch’s strugglers.

Fourth positioned Arsenal are 4 factors away from fifth positioned Tottenham, with three video games left for each groups within the race to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League through a top-four end.

– Everton out of backside three –

Arsenal will go to Tottenham on Thursday realizing a win within the north London derby would assure their first Champions League marketing campaign since 2016-17.

“We are going to go for that match with the same enthusiasm that we always do but knowing that this can be a defining moment,” Arteta stated.

Leeds hunch into the relegation zone, sitting third backside as a result of having a worse objective distinction than Burnley.

“Our backs are against the wall. We are in the relegation zone but we have to fight for our lives,” Marsch stated.

Everton made essentially the most of Leeds’ stumble to climb out of the underside three as they gained 2-1 at Leicester — their first away success within the league since August.

Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko scored Everton’s opener within the sixth minute.

Patson Daka equalised for Leicester however Mason Holgate gained it with a close-range strike within the thirtieth minute.

Everton, hoping to keep away from the drop into the second tier for the primary time since 1954, are one level above the relegation zone with a sport in hand.

Promoted

“We’re still in a relegation fight. If we want to get out of it, it has to be together as a club. We’ve seen that in recent weeks,” Everton boss Frank Lampard stated.

West Ham crushed relegated Norwich 4-0 at Carrow Road to ease the ache of their Europa League semi-final defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.