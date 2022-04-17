Premier League: Newcastle sneak home against Leicester, West Ham and Burnley draw

Bruno Guimaraes grabbed an excellent stoppage-time winner as Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday to take one other step in the direction of preserving their Premier League standing.

At London Stadium, West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek cancelled out Burnley ahead Wout Weghorst’s first-half strike to grab a 1-1 draw on the London Stadium.

Bruno Guimaraes scores the profitable aim for Newcastle towards Leicester at St James Park on Sunday. Credit:Getty Images

Leicester went in entrance within the nineteenth minute from a intelligent nook, the ball pushed low into the field and pulled again for Ademola Lookman to fireplace goalwards, his shot squeezing underneath Martin Dubravka into the online.

Guimaraes levelled for Newcastle on the half-hour mark, poking the ball over the road from between the legs of keeper Kasper Schmeichel.