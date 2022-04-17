Premier League: Newcastle sneak home against Leicester, West Ham and Burnley draw
Bruno Guimaraes grabbed an excellent stoppage-time winner as Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday to take one other step in the direction of preserving their Premier League standing.
At London Stadium, West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek cancelled out Burnley ahead Wout Weghorst’s first-half strike to grab a 1-1 draw on the London Stadium.
Leicester went in entrance within the nineteenth minute from a intelligent nook, the ball pushed low into the field and pulled again for Ademola Lookman to fireplace goalwards, his shot squeezing underneath Martin Dubravka into the online.
Guimaraes levelled for Newcastle on the half-hour mark, poking the ball over the road from between the legs of keeper Kasper Schmeichel.
The aim was initially disallowed, however after a pitch-side VAR overview, referee Jarred Gillett reversed his choice and allowed it to face.
Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin thrilled and pissed off the house crowd in equal measure, his mazy dribbles sometimes laying the foundations for promising assaults, however usually ending with him giving the ball away cheaply.
Saint-Maximin opened the second half with a few long-range pictures that didn’t hit the goal earlier than Leicester took over once more, sustaining possession for lengthy spells as Newcastle struggled to mount any coherent assaults.
Neither facet created a lot of notice till the dying moments, when Willock broke down the left earlier than crossing for Brazilian Guimaraes, who threw himself on the ball to move it into the online, sending the house crowd into ecstasy.