Premier League: Newcastle United Striker Callum Wilson Left With Tooth Hanging Out During Win vs Arsenal. See Pics | Football News

Callum Wilson was left with a tooth hanging out following a grotesque damage on his return to Newcastle United’s beginning XI on Tuesday, at St. James Park. The striker performed an important function as Newcastle sealed a 2-0 win vs Arsenal. The win additional dented Arsenal’s hopes of sealing a UEFA Champions League berth. In the twenty seventh minute, Wilson could possibly be seen on stay digicam receiving therapy on the sidelines and his gums could possibly be seen bleeding with a entrance tooth dislodged. Despite the damage, the Englishman returned again to the sphere instantly. The explanation for the damage wasn’t caught on digicam and it was additionally Wilson’s first begin since struggling a calf damage which stored him within the sidelines since January.

Here are a number of the photographs of Wilson’s tooth damage, which followers shared on social media:

Callum Wilson goes to have a go to from the tooth fairy within the morning pic.twitter.com/fsfSt0fKKZ — sasha | (@SmithRoweHQ) May 16, 2022

Callum Wilson’s tooth. How’s he nonetheless enjoying pic.twitter.com/JTdvw5Tp3k — Josh Taylor (@Joshhttay) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Wilson himself took to Twitter to react to his tooth damage and the win.

He wrote, “How it started vs How it ended…. I’d lose a tooth every week for nights like that What an atmosphere and what a performance from everyone with 3pts to go with it!!”

How it began vs How it ended…. I’d lose a tooth each week for nights like that What an environment and what a efficiency from everybody with 3pts to go along with it!! pic.twitter.com/xOUp79irok — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) May 17, 2022

With a pinch of salt, he additionally shared a humorous video to make enjoyable of the incident.

Promoted

He captioned the video as, “I’d lose a tooth every match for nights like that last night!”

I’d lose a tooth each match for nights like that final evening! pic.twitter.com/VttqXp5i0F — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) May 17, 2022

Arsenal are at present fifth within the Premier League standings with 66 factors in 37 matches. The ultimate UCL spot is at present occupied by Tottenham, who’ve registered 68 factors in 37 matches. Both sides have another sport to go.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are twelfth within the standings with 46 factors from 37 matches.