Premier League: Rampant Tottenham Go Fourth, West Ham Leave Everton In Relegation Danger | Football News

Tottenham powered into fourth place within the Premier League with a 5-1 rout of Newcastle, whereas West Ham’s 2-1 victory pushed Everton deeper into relegation hassle on Sunday. Antonio Conte’s facet staged a stirring comeback to make it 5 wins from their final six league video games. Newcastle struck first by Fabian Schar, however Ben Davies equalised earlier than the break in north London. Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn netted after half-time as Tottenham climbed above bitter rivals Arsenal on aim distinction. Arsenal, who’ve two video games in hand on Tottenham, can regain fourth place in the event that they keep away from defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Regardless of that outcome, Tottenham are firmly within the race to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League, regardless of Conte’s declare that it might be a miracle to complete within the prime 4.

“It’s very difficult to be in the race for the Champions League. We want to stay there until the end. We have to continue to play this way with intensity,” Conte mentioned.

“I’m very happy. I was happy before the international break. I said it was a pity we had to stop. I asked my players today to start in the same way we left.

“We know we’ve eight closing video games. Arsenal has a great benefit however to play towards us on this second will not be simple.”

Newcastle snatched the lead against the run of play in the 39th minute when Schar’s free-kick from the edge of the area caught Hugo Lloris unsighted as it evaded the Tottenham keeper’s weak attempted save.

But Tottenham were level four minutes later as Son’s teasing cross was glanced home by Davies from six yards for his first Premier League goal since 2017.

Harry Kane was the provider when Tottenham moved ahead in the 48th minute, the England captain whipping over a fine cross that Doherty stooped to head in from close range.

Needing another goal to overtake Arsenal, Conte’s men struck again six minutes later as Kane’s pass picked out Dejan Kulusevski and his cross was slotted in by Son for his 15th goal this season.

Emerson bagged his first Tottenham goal with a close-range finish from Doherty’s cross in the 63rd minute before Bergwijn came off the bench to drill home with seven minutes left.

In turmoil when Conte arrived in November to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham have renewed hope of an uplifting end to the season.

At the London Stadium, David Moyes’ side moved up to sixth place thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s second-half winner on the forward’s return from a month out with a foot injury.

Aaron Cresswell had put West Ham ahead with a superb 32nd minute free-kick before Mason Holgate equalised with a deflected effort soon after the interval.

Everton angst

Everton were effectively out of the contest when Michael Keane was sent off midway through the second half.

Everton’s fifth defeat in their last six league games leaves them languishing just three points above the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard’s team have two games in hand on third-bottom Watford, but their proud record of playing in the top-flight every season since 1954-55 remains under serious threat.

Lampard publicly questioned his players’ character after their FA Cup quarter-final thrashing at Crystal Palace.

They were more committed in their first outing since then, but there was no improvement in the worst away record in England’s four professional divisions this term.

A trip to second-bottom Burnley on Wednesday looms as a vital clash in Everton’s fight for survival.

“The actuality is that we’re in that sort of second the place every little thing goes towards us, choices, moments in video games, purple playing cards,” Lampard mentioned.

Promoted

“I am unable to fault the gamers, their character. The efficiency was actually constructive and we’ve 10 video games to carry out like that once more.”

Beaten in two of their previous three league matches, West Ham are just three points behind Tottenham and Arsenal.