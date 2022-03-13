Premier League strips Chelsea owner Abramovich of club directorship

The Premier League board has disqualified Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovich as a director on the English top-flight soccer membership after he was sanctioned by the British authorities over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the league mentioned in an announcement on Saturday.

Abramovich, who had been below scrutiny after Russia’s invasion, mentioned final week he was promoting the London membership. But the sale is now on maintain, with Chelsea working below a particular authorities license.

“The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a license issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022,” the league mentioned.

Chelsea didn’t instantly reply to a Reuters request for remark.

The authorities welcomed the transfer and mentioned it was not against the sale of the membership. It added that it had amended the particular license so the membership might spend 900,000 kilos ($1.17 million) to stage every of the crew’s matches.

“We welcome the Premier League’s action to disqualify Roman Abramovich as a Director of the football club. The Government has made clear that we need to hold to account those who have enabled the Putin regime,” a spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport mentioned.

“We are open to a sale of the club and would consider an application for a license to allow that to happen,” he added.

The crew can proceed taking part in video games and pay gamers and workers however can’t switch gamers in or out, as the federal government tries to forestall Abramovich from benefiting in any means from such strikes.

Successful period

Abramovich purchased Chelsea in 2003 for a reported 140 million kilos and his funding resulted in essentially the most profitable period of their historical past, with the membership profitable 5 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

On Saturday, Chelsea’s shirt sleeve sponsor, South Korean Hyundai automobile firm, mentioned they had been suspending their cope with the membership.

“Through our partnership with Chelsea FC, we are proud supporters of the players, the fans and grassroots football,” Hyundai mentioned.

“However, in the current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our marketing and communication activities with the Club until further notice.”

Chelsea’s essential shirt sponsor, cell community Three, has suspended ties, whereas one other sponsor, Trivago, mentioned it will persist with the membership.

Russia says its actions in Ukraine are a “special military operation” designed to not occupy territory however to destroy its neighbor’s navy capabilities and seize what it regards as harmful nationalists.

The entry on the British sanctions listing described Abramovich as “a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch” who loved “a close relationship for decades” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has denied having such ties.

