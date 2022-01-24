Premier responds after Queensland integrity boss’s shock move

The Queensland premier has brushed apart criticism after the state’s high integrity chief stop amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of illegal lobbying.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has brushed apart criticisms of integrity points inside her authorities following the shock resignation of the state’s integrity commissioner.

Nikola Stepanov, who advises state MPs and bureaucrats on potential conflicts of curiosity, resigned as Queensland’s Integrity Commissioner final week – halfway by way of her second three-year time period.

Her workplace maintains a register of lobbyists throughout the state and had been analyzing allegations of potential illegal lobbying by the state Labor authorities when she stood down.

However, additional allegations had surfaced that the workplace had interfered on this probe.

The Australian reports Queensland’s corruption watchdog have been investigating allegations a laptop computer was taken from Dr Stepanov’s workplace with out her data and cleaned.

On Monday Ms Palaszczuk mentioned Dr Stepanov had “taken another job” in Queensland.

“People move jobs from time to time, that’s completely up to the individual,” she advised reporters.

“My understanding is she doesn’t leave until July.”

Ms Palaszczuk didn’t handle allegations surrounding the forensic examination of the laptop computer, insisting it was “before the Crime and Corruption Commission” and she or he wouldn’t go into the small print publicly.

“I don’t think it’s a problem at all, we’ll advertise and have a new Integrity Commissioner,” she mentioned.

Dr Stepanov’s sudden transfer comes amid renewed criticism of the CCC and it’s chair Alan McSporran over the watchdog’s dealing with of fraud fees towards eight Logan City councillors.

Last week, former Moreton Bay mayor Alan Sutherland had two fees of misconduct withdrawn.

Ms Palaszczuk mentioned her cupboard would take into account the findings of a report into the CCC and its chair earlier than parliament resumed.

Opposition chief David Crisafulli mentioned Dr Stepanov’s resignation was “deeply concerning” amid her investigations into alleged unlawful lobbying.

“This is an independent officer investigating the murky links of Labor lobbyists, her office was then raided and now she’s been forced out the door,” Mr Crisafulli mentioned.

“When a government has given up on integrity it has given up on governing for Queenslanders. It cannot be understated how serious this is.”