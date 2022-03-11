Premier reveals shocking child abuse truth

The Tasmanian Premier has revealed he was sexually assaulted by a former instructor when he was a 16-year-old boy.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has revealed he was sexually abused by a instructor when he was a 16-year-old boy.

Mr Gutwein dropped the bombshell throughout a press convention on Friday.

The Premier is underneath stress after members of his authorities groaned in response to a query a few baby abuse survivor throughout Question Time this week.

Mr Gutwein has since supplied the lady a private and public apology.

After copping a barrage of follow-up questions, he opened up about an expertise from his personal childhood.

Mr Gutwein revealed he had been a sufferer of kid intercourse abuse and had “great empathy” for sufferer survivors “because I walked in their shoes”.

“I’m going to do this once and I’m not going to speak about it again,” the Premier stated.

“When I was 16 I was a victim of child sexual assault.

“It was my former teacher when I left high school and it was over the Christmas holidays.

“I was asked to go their home to have a beer which I thought was a fantastic. I’d known this person for a long period of time.

“While I was there, they placed their arm around me and they grabbed for my groin and tried to get their hand down my pants.

“I was big enough and strong enough to get them off me and get away.”

Mr Gutwein was requested if Liberal MPs can be reprimanded for his or her actions or compelled to apologise.

“In terms of the groans in parliament, if I truly believed that there was any intent to maliciously damage or hurt the person involved, then I would have dragged them into the parliament myself yesterday and forced them to respond,” he stated.

“I provided an apology without excuse or explanation.

“To have a victim survivor that felt this government wasn’t being supportive was something that deeply troubled me. It’s one of the first night’s I’ve lost sleep in a long time.”

The premier stated he reached out to the lady by way of e mail this morning and hoped they’d communicate over the telephone.

“I know what the loss of trust feels like. I know what the shame feels like.”

Back in 2020, Mr Gutwein introduced a Commission of Inquiry into baby intercourse abuse in public establishments.

Around that point it was revealed there have been historic allegations of abuse involving state authorities workers.

The inquiry changed three different already-announced investigations into allegations of abuse within the well being division, the schooling division, and within the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.

Mr Gutwein stated, till now, his motivations behind that fee weren’t laid naked, admitting on Friday they have been “very personal”.

“I want to get to the bottom of this through this Commission of Inquiry so that once and for all we have a framework moving forward, so parents like me today can be certain their children are in the safest possible place when they are in the state’s care.”