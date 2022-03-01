Premier says 16 people in hospital out of 6000 active COVID cases a ‘terrific outcome’
Western Australia has recorded 1179 new COVID-19 circumstances in a single day, with 16 folks on the whole ward beds in hospitals out of practically 6000 lively circumstances.
Premier Mark McGowan stated it was a terrific consequence nobody was in intensive care.
“It shows our high vaccination levels are making an amazing difference,” he stated.
The caseload replace comes a day after the state government announced WA would move to level two restrictions on Thursday to fight the rise in coronavirus case numbers.
The transfer has drawn criticism from the hospitality business, with some claiming the 150-person capability restrict imposed on venues would pressure them to quickly shut.
Outdoor occasions, together with kids’s group sporting occasions, have additionally been impacted with solely mother and father permitted to attend.
Mr McGowan stated whereas there have been some inconsistencies within the new guidelines, they had been based mostly on well being recommendation.
“I realise it’s inconvenient and causes difficulty for people, but hopefully, it’s only for one month,” he stated.
“For these folks impacted by it, we’re very sorry this has occurred, however hopefully, they will reschedule and occasions can get again to regular shortly.