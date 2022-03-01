Premier says 16 people in hospital out of 6000 active COVID cases a ‘terrific outcome’

Western Australia has recorded 1179 new COVID-19 circumstances in a single day, with 16 folks on the whole ward beds in hospitals out of practically 6000 lively circumstances.

Premier Mark McGowan stated it was a terrific consequence nobody was in intensive care.

“It shows our high vaccination levels are making an amazing difference,” he stated.

The caseload replace comes a day after the state government announced WA would move to level two restrictions on Thursday to fight the rise in coronavirus case numbers.