Premier says he hasn’t been advised to tighten restrictions as NSW records 13,093 cases

The variety of folks in hospital with COVID-19 has declined by 44 over the previous week. Some 56.7 per cent of individuals aged 16 and older have acquired three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Mr Hazzard mentioned preliminary modelling from UNSW for NSW Health confirmed instances may double within the subsequent 4 to 6 weeks. "Anyone who's been watching the numbers over the past few days would have seen an apparent rise in cases. That is concerning for us," he informed a state price range estimates listening to.

Some non-public colleges have reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions such as masks and rapid antigen testing amid a spike in cases. Principals mentioned the expansion was doubtless because of a confluence of things, akin to extended rain forcing college students indoors, the extra infectious BA.2 variant and the resumption of camps and occasions. Of Sunday's seven reported deaths, 4 had been ladies and three had been males. One particular person was aged of their 40s, one particular person was of their 50s, two folks had been of their 70s, two folks had been of their 80s and one particular person was of their 90s.