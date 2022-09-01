Premier’s dummy spit won’t solve the rail crisis

Easing of restrictions is alarming for older folks I discover within the COVID statistics that COVID deaths in Australia in August have been near 2000, which implies a mean of 64 folks shedding their lives per day (“COVID-19 isolation reduced, masks on planes scrapped”, September 1). If that was a dying fee from warfare, street accidents or homicide, there could be collective outrage, however the authorities is keen to cut back the isolation interval to 5 days and permit unmasked folks on home flights from September 10. I can see the financial reasoning – which I believe is shortsighted – behind getting folks again to work after 5 days, however carrying a masks is such a small inconvenience for a possible giant acquire. But then, the vast majority of deaths are within the over-seventies. I’m 78, nicely vaccinated however with two autoimmune illnesses, so maybe I’m simply cynical? And I’m sad as I’m on account of take a long-awaited vacation on September 11 which includes a four-hour flight with probably unmasked passengers. June Robertson, Wagga Wagga The transfer in the direction of enjoyable COVID isolation guidelines is alarming. COVID is way from over with scores of aged and different weak folks dying every day in NSW. I ponder if the cavalier angle and emphasis on “personal responsibility”, as distinct from neighborhood accountability, could be completely different if it have been kids dying. Kay Dunne, Bondi I query the knowledge of the federal authorities’s resolution to cut back the isolation interval from seven days to 5. I’m not an epidemiologist, however I query whether it is clever to imagine, as now seems to be the case, {that a} new and extra lethal Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not going to seem any time quickly. The resolution to desert the requirement to put on masks on home flights can be questionable. I, for one, wouldn’t wish to journey in a big, hermetic capsule on the courageous assumption that none of my fellow passengers is carrying, or even perhaps contaminated with, extremely transmissible COVID-19. Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin (ACT) What is the draw back of requiring masks carrying throughout airplane flights, for heaven’s sake? Not doing so nearly ensures the weak and aged will cease travelling by air, in the event that they’ve received any sense. Peter Lake, Glen Osmond

During lockdowns in NSW, the then Premier trotted out the well being specialists every day to help her powerful choices. Now, each state and federal governments, ignoring the well being professionals, inform us it’s a private accountability to guard the neighborhood by doing the appropriate factor. I do know who I consider, and it’s not the pollies. Getting the economic system going clearly overrides wise well being and questions of safety. Denis Suttling, Newport Beach Loading Gorbachev confirmed compassion I’ve very private causes to admire Mikhail Gorbachev’s imaginative and prescient for a brand new world (“Gorbachev showed that Russians love their children too”, September 1). For the primary 31 years of my life, I had by no means met or spoken with any of my Ukrainian father’s household. For all these years, Ukrainians couldn’t go away the Soviet Union, and no one may contact anybody within the West. Nor may my father, or our household, go to his remaining family members in Ukraine. Then all of the sudden, the Berlin Wall fell, and in 1989 my father’s youngest brother and his spouse arrived in Sydney for a go to. Dad had not seen, or heard from Fedor since they parted methods in World War II. I thank Gorbachev for his humanity. I hate Vladimir Putin for planning to return Ukraine to these occasions. Ann Panylyk, Seaforth

Put Voice into legislation It is disappointing to listen to a vocal minority opposing the referendum on the Voice to parliament (“Greens senator attacks Voice referendum as waste of money”, September 1). The stance of Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Tony Abbott will not be sudden; the Coalition appears decided to oppose every part, no matter benefit. But if Linda Thorpe is giving us the Greens’ place, it is perhaps one other case of the unattainably excellent blocking the achievable good – an angle which gave us 10 years inaction on local weather coverage. The level of the referendum is to forestall an incoming authorities abolishing a Voice that had solely been legislated. But given the vocal opposition, the easiest way ahead is perhaps for the federal government to legislate the Voice. Once it has demonstrated that the Voice provides no menace to parliament, because it absolutely will, then it may be taken to a referendum. That approach, opponents will likely be disarmed, money and time will likely be saved and proposals of the royal commissions may be applied on the identical time. Ron Pretty, Farmborough Heights Hear them roar Chris Wallace exposes the extent to which the steadiness is shifting in favour of ladies in public decision-making roles (“Extinction looms for dinosaurs as women take charge”, September 1). The numbers are compelling and the prognosis to this point is promising, however it’s not solely a matter of numerical energy. The current election offers some additional clues to why we’re lastly seeing ladies have extra impression: there’s a brand new spirit of co-operation and a need for real collaboration, mixed with frustration with conventional hierarchies and strategies. We’re shifting from confrontation dominated by males to negotiation facilitated by ladies — and never a second too quickly. Jenifer Nicholls, Armadale (Vic)

Knox incident fallout The faculty has executed the appropriate factor in censuring these concerned (“Knox Grammar students suspended after posting offensive messages in chat group”, September 1). Who censures them when they’re out within the huge, vast, actual world? Who has the capability to combat this insidious filth on a person foundation? Lee-Ann Groblicka, Turramurra Where do the expelled Knox Grammar college students go? Again, the under-funded public system will likely be anticipated to scrub up the mess. It’s time these rich non-public faculties took accountability for rehabilitating troubled college students. Sarah Johnson, Sandy Bay (TAS) Cosmetics calamity It’s such a first-world downside, the amoral commercially pushed beauty surgeons; so reverse to the wonderful cosmetic surgery groups who go to locations which have actual wants, like Vanuatu, fixing burn scars, cleft palates, delivery defects and squints free (“Watchdog’s plan won’t stop rogue cosmetic surgery”, September 1). The rogue surgeons aren’t assembly actual human wants, like these real plastic surgeons keen to spend their holidays doing important surgical procedure. Commercial beauty surgical procedure may very well be managed with a couple of rules written in session with teams reminiscent of Nicola Dean’s skilled society, at no loss to Australia’s well being. Why is that so exhausting? Barry Laing, Castle Cove

Far from truthful approach What shall it revenue a golfer if he ought to rating a motza however lose the entire? That’s the query going through Cameron Smith earlier than his imminent arrival on the travelling Saudi Arabian circus (“‘I’ve always believed in you’: Norman’s $140m call that sealed Smith signing”, September 1). Recent British Open winner Smith will obtain riches rivalling if not Greg Norman’s then at the least these of Croesus, however at what price? If Smith retired tomorrow and by no means picked up one other membership, he may dwell a millionaire’s life for the remainder of his days. Now he’s accepted the Norman enticement, he can dwell a squillionaire’s life. But opinion will likely be divided on the fairways, clubhouses and in entrance of TVs, and any future PGA or grand slam wins will carry a taint. Smith would possibly say he’s his personal man however he wanted caddie’s recommendation. Norman would possibly want Smith so as to add a younger huge title to the outdated names taking the riches in glorified exhibitions the place no-one cares who wins or loses, however Smith doesn’t want Norman. Fortunately, the Shark has one other shark to show to. He may invite his good mate Donald Trump to play within the US exhibitions and permit him limitless mulligans. That will carry the crowds again to golf, dominate protection and hit the PGA tour into the tough. Everyone will likely be a winner, besides golf and humanity. John Macdonald, Kings Langley

A few questions for the sports activities folks becoming a member of Saudi-financed sporting enterprises. Are the Saudis making any important funds obtainable to ladies’s sporting competitions? If they don’t seem to be, does that trouble them? Ross Storey, Normanhurst Abolish schooling charges I grew up in what have been then thought of the western suburbs and went to the University of Sydney within the ’60s (Letters, September 1). I’m ceaselessly grateful for the Commonwealth scholarship which paid my charges and a means-tested dwelling allowance. There have been additionally scholarships for these coaching to be lecturers. Abolishing college and TAFE charges could be the best contribution to bettering fairness of entry to tertiary schooling and coaching the expert employees the nation so desperately wants. Judith Campbell, Drummoyne My technology I, too, was greatly surprised when these born between 1926 and 1945 have been described as “the silent generation”. And I like Anne Ring’s concept of referring to them as “Generation V” (“Silent? My generation will bend your ear”, September 1). I suppose meaning we child boomers will turn out to be “Generation W”. John Lees, Castlecrag

Why can we let others label generations – does the label make one a lesser or higher individual? Do the folks born throughout the nice melancholy, who watched fathers off to warfare and confronted later traumas when shattered males returned should be labelled? Did the youngsters from later generations whose dad and mom travelled from afar to discover a new lifestyle take pleasure in being referred to as “wogs” or worse? I don’t wish to conform to any label. If I wish to be quiet, I will likely be. If I wish to kick up a stink about an injustice I’ll; however please don’t label me, it’s insulting.

Patricia Slidziunas, Woonona Lost second A mere 104 days in the past the federal Liberal Party was nonetheless in energy and wrecking the joint. Now they’re sulking on the sideline refusing to assist clear up their mess (“‘Seize the moment’: Big business hopes for the best as Labor’s jobs summit kicks off”, smh.com.au, September 1). Howard Charles, Annandale I ponder if Peter Dutton and the Liberal Party can hear that whooshing sound? It’s the world passing them by.

Denis O’Brien, Orange