Premier’s dummy spit won’t solve the rail crisis

Easing of restrictions is alarming for older individuals I discover within the COVID statistics that COVID deaths in Australia in August had been near 2000, which implies a median of 64 individuals shedding their lives per day (“COVID-19 isolation reduced, masks on planes scrapped”, September 1). If that was a demise charge from warfare, street accidents or homicide, there can be collective outrage, however the authorities is prepared to cut back the isolation interval to 5 days and permit unmasked individuals on home flights from September 10. I can see the financial reasoning – which I believe is shortsighted – behind getting individuals again to work after 5 days, however carrying a masks is such a small inconvenience for a possible massive achieve. But then, nearly all of deaths are within the over-seventies. I’m 78, effectively vaccinated however with two autoimmune illnesses, so maybe I’m simply cynical? And I’m sad as I’m as a result of take a long-awaited vacation on September 11 which entails a four-hour flight with doubtlessly unmasked passengers. June Robertson, Wagga Wagga The transfer in the direction of stress-free COVID isolation guidelines is alarming. COVID is way from over with scores of aged and different susceptible individuals dying day by day in NSW. I’m wondering if the cavalier angle and emphasis on “personal responsibility”, as distinct from group duty, can be completely different if it had been kids dying. Kay Dunne, Bondi I query the knowledge of the federal authorities’s resolution to cut back the isolation interval from seven days to 5. I’m not an epidemiologist, however I query whether it is smart to imagine, as now seems to be the case, {that a} new and extra lethal Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not going to seem any time quickly. The resolution to desert the requirement to put on masks on home flights can also be questionable. I, for one, wouldn’t wish to journey in a big, hermetic capsule on the courageous assumption that none of my fellow passengers is carrying, or even perhaps contaminated with, extremely transmissible COVID-19. Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin (ACT) What is the draw back of requiring masks carrying throughout aircraft flights, for heaven’s sake? Not doing so virtually ensures the susceptible and aged will cease travelling by air, in the event that they’ve acquired any sense. Peter Lake, Glen Osmond

During lockdowns in NSW, the then Premier trotted out the well being specialists every day to assist her powerful selections. Now, each state and federal governments, ignoring the well being professionals, inform us it’s a private duty to guard the group by doing the fitting factor. I do know who I consider, and it’s not the pollies. Getting the economic system going clearly overrides smart well being and questions of safety. Denis Suttling, Newport Beach Loading Gorbachev confirmed compassion I’ve very private causes to admire Mikhail Gorbachev’s imaginative and prescient for a brand new world (“Gorbachev showed that Russians love their children too”, September 1). For the primary 31 years of my life, I had by no means met or spoken with any of my Ukrainian father’s household. For all these years, Ukrainians couldn’t go away the Soviet Union, and no one might contact anybody within the West. Nor might my father, or our household, go to his remaining relations in Ukraine. Then out of the blue, the Berlin Wall fell, and in 1989 my father’s youngest brother and his spouse arrived in Sydney for a go to. Dad had not seen, or heard from Fedor since they parted methods in World War II. I thank Gorbachev for his humanity. I hate Vladimir Putin for planning to return Ukraine to these instances. Ann Panylyk, Seaforth

Put Voice into regulation It is disappointing to listen to a vocal minority opposing the referendum on the Voice to parliament (“Greens senator attacks Voice referendum as waste of money”, September 1). The stance of Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Tony Abbott just isn’t surprising; the Coalition appears decided to oppose all the pieces, regardless of benefit. But if Linda Thorpe is giving us the Greens’ place, it is perhaps one other case of the unattainably excellent blocking the achievable good – an angle which gave us 10 years inaction on local weather coverage. The level of the referendum is to stop an incoming authorities abolishing a Voice that had solely been legislated. But given the vocal opposition, one of the best ways ahead is perhaps for the federal government to legislate the Voice. Once it has demonstrated that the Voice presents no menace to parliament, because it absolutely will, then it may be taken to a referendum. That means, opponents will probably be disarmed, money and time will probably be saved and suggestions of the royal commissions may be applied on the identical time. Ron Pretty, Farmborough Heights Hear them roar Chris Wallace exposes the extent to which the stability is shifting in favour of ladies in public decision-making roles (“Extinction looms for dinosaurs as women take charge”, September 1). The numbers are compelling and the prognosis up to now is promising, nevertheless it’s not solely a matter of numerical energy. The latest election supplies some additional clues to why we’re lastly seeing girls have extra influence: there’s a brand new spirit of co-operation and a need for real collaboration, mixed with frustration with conventional hierarchies and strategies. We’re shifting from confrontation dominated by males to negotiation facilitated by girls — and never a second too quickly. Jenifer Nicholls, Armadale (Vic)

Knox incident fallout The faculty has finished the fitting factor in censuring these concerned (“Knox Grammar students suspended after posting offensive messages in chat group”, September 1). Who censures them when they’re out within the huge, large, actual world? Who has the capability to struggle this insidious filth on a person foundation? Lee-Ann Groblicka, Turramurra Where do the expelled Knox Grammar college students go? Again, the under-funded public system will probably be anticipated to scrub up the mess. It’s time these rich non-public faculties took duty for rehabilitating troubled college students. Sarah Johnson, Sandy Bay (TAS) Cosmetics calamity It’s such a first-world downside, the amoral commercially pushed beauty surgeons; so reverse to the superb cosmetic surgery groups who go to locations which have actual wants, like Vanuatu, fixing burn scars, cleft palates, delivery defects and squints free (“Watchdog’s plan won’t stop rogue cosmetic surgery”, September 1). The rogue surgeons aren’t assembly actual human wants, like these real plastic surgeons prepared to spend their holidays doing important surgical procedure. Commercial beauty surgical procedure might be managed with a couple of laws written in session with teams similar to Nicola Dean’s skilled society, at no loss to Australia’s well being. Why is that so arduous? Barry Laing, Castle Cove

Far from honest means What shall it revenue a golfer if he ought to rating a motza however lose the entire? That’s the query going through Cameron Smith earlier than his imminent arrival on the travelling Saudi Arabian circus (“‘I’ve always believed in you’: Norman’s $140m call that sealed Smith signing”, September 1). Recent British Open winner Smith will obtain riches rivalling if not Greg Norman’s then at the very least these of Croesus, however at what value? If Smith retired tomorrow and by no means picked up one other membership, he might dwell a millionaire’s life for the remainder of his days. Now he’s accepted the Norman enticement, he can dwell a squillionaire’s life. But opinion will probably be divided on the fairways, clubhouses and in entrance of TVs, and any future PGA or grand slam wins will carry a taint. Smith would possibly say he’s his personal man however he wanted a very good caddie’s recommendation. Norman would possibly want Smith so as to add a younger huge title to the previous names taking the riches in glorified exhibitions the place no-one cares who wins or loses, however Smith doesn’t want Norman. Fortunately, the Shark has one other shark to show to. He might invite his good mate Donald Trump to play within the US exhibitions and permit him limitless mulligans. That will carry the crowds again to golf, dominate protection and hit the PGA tour into the tough. Everyone will probably be a winner, besides golf and humanity. John Macdonald, Kings Langley

A few questions for the sports activities individuals becoming a member of Saudi-financed sporting enterprises. Are the Saudis making any vital funds out there to girls’s sporting competitions? If they aren’t, does that hassle them? Ross Storey, Normanhurst Abolish schooling charges I grew up in what had been then thought of the western suburbs and went to the University of Sydney within the ’60s (Letters, September 1). I’m ceaselessly grateful for the Commonwealth scholarship which paid my charges and a means-tested dwelling allowance. There had been additionally scholarships for these coaching to be academics. Abolishing college and TAFE charges can be the best contribution to bettering fairness of entry to tertiary schooling and coaching the expert employees the nation so desperately wants. Judith Campbell, Drummoyne My era I, too, was stunned when these born between 1926 and 1945 had been described as “the silent generation”. And I like Anne Ring’s concept of referring to them as “Generation V” (“Silent? My generation will bend your ear”, September 1). I suppose meaning we child boomers will develop into “Generation W”. John Lees, Castlecrag

Why can we let others label generations – does the label make one a lesser or higher individual? Do the individuals born throughout the nice despair, who watched fathers off to warfare and confronted later traumas when shattered males returned must be labelled? Did the youngsters from later generations whose dad and mom travelled from afar to discover a new lifestyle take pleasure in being known as “wogs” or worse? I don’t wish to conform to any label. If I wish to be quiet, I will probably be. If I wish to kick up a stink about an injustice I’ll; however please don’t label me, it’s insulting.

Patricia Slidziunas, Woonona Lost second A mere 104 days in the past the federal Liberal Party was nonetheless in energy and wrecking the joint. Now they’re sulking on the sideline refusing to assist clear up their mess (“‘Seize the moment’: Big business hopes for the best as Labor’s jobs summit kicks off”, smh.com.au, September 1). Howard Charles, Annandale I’m wondering if Peter Dutton and the Liberal Party can hear that whooshing sound? It’s the world passing them by.

Denis O’Brien, Orange