Premiership hero announces retirement

Richmond twin premiership participant Josh Caddy has introduced his speedy retirement from the AFL.

Over 12 seasons, Caddy performed 174 senior video games, together with Richmond’s 2017 and 2019 Grand Final wins.

The Gold Coast Suns chosen him with choose seven of the 2010 nationwide draft, making him a basis participant for the aspect.

He later notched 71 appearaces for Geelong between 2013 and 2016.

But in a press release, the Tigers mentioned Caddy would “always be a Richmond man”, having performed in 77 video games for the membership since becoming a member of in 2017.

Aside from his two Premiership wins, Caddy will probably rely choice within the All-Australian squad in 2018, probably the most dominant season of Richmond’s dynasty, as a profession spotlight.

Camera Icon Caddy in motion for the Tigers. Pic: Michael Klein Credit: News Corp Australia

Caddy performed his final recreation in spherical 13 of the 2021 season; a hamstring damage saved him out of the aspect this 12 months.

“Josh can walk away from his AFL career with his head held high and proud of what he has achieved,” mentioned Richmond common supervisor of soccer Blair Hartley.

“His skillset made us a better team throughout a successful time for our club and we value the connections and memories made along the way.

“We wish Josh all the best for the future, he will always be a Richmond man.”