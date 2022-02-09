‘Premium Pay’: Massachusetts Sending $500 Checks To Half A Million Low-Income Workers In March

BOSTON (CBS) — “Premium pay” bonuses for eligible Massachusetts staff will begin going within the mail in March, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration introduced Tuesday.

Half 1,000,000 low-income staff would be the first to get $500 funds from the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program, accredited by the Legislature as a part of a $4 billion spending plan funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. A complete of $250 million can be mailed out to 500,000 folks by the top of March, Baker stated.

“I was pleased to sign the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program into law in December, and our Administration has worked quickly to design the parameters for the program with plans to efficiently begin distribution of these payments by the end of March,” Baker stated in an announcement. “This program will support those workers who served our communities, especially early in the pandemic.”

The legislation Baker signed into legislation in December referred to as for funds of between $500 and $2,000 for important workers who labored in-person – not remotely – throughout the state of emergency that was declared on March 10, 2020 and lasted for greater than a 12 months. But Baker’s administration, in an effort to get cash out the door as quick as doable, is figuring out eligibility for this spherical of funds solely primarily based on 2020 tax return info, as there wasn’t a quicker technique to assess who labored in-person and who didn’t throughout the state of emergency. And the administration determined to maintain the test quantity at $500 to get cash to extra folks.

In order to qualify, an individual’s whole earnings for his or her 2020 tax return have to be under 300% of the federal poverty degree. That means single filers with no dependents can not make over $38,280 so as to get a test. Someone with a partner and two dependents can have a family earnings of as much as $78,600 to be eligible.

Baker vetoed a piece of the invoice that may have arrange an advisory panel to find out who precisely can be eligible.

“The law provided for the Administration to design the program and develop eligibility parameters that will ensure this critical support is provided quickly to deserving workers across the Commonwealth,” Baker’s workplace stated in an announcement.

Anyone who obtained unemployment compensation in 2020 is not going to be eligible for the primary spherical of funds, and neither will government department workers who already acquired or will get a one-time fee from the state as their employer.

The Legislature put aside $500 million for the premium pay fund, that means the state is doling out half of it now. About $40 million is getting used to fund earlier agreements with state worker unions. Baker’s workplace stated it can launch plans to distribute the remaining cash sooner or later.

