Europe
Preparations for 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continue in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Preparations for the
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which might be held in Baku,
proceed, Trend
experiences citing Baku City Circuit.
In reference to the set up work on May 16, from 23:00,
narrowed part of street on the intersections of Uzeyir Hajibeyov
St. from the Pushkin St. and Azadlig avenue.
In the center a part of the street from the intersection of
Neftchilar Ave. from the Rasul Rza St. to the intersection with the
Aziz Aliyev St., small drilling works might be carried out.
The work will final ten days. Traffic is not going to be restricted.