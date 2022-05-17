Preparations for 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continue in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Preparations for the

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which might be held in Baku,

proceed, Trend

experiences citing Baku City Circuit.

In reference to the set up work on May 16, from 23:00,

narrowed part of street on the intersections of Uzeyir Hajibeyov

St. from the Pushkin St. and Azadlig avenue.

In the center a part of the street from the intersection of

Neftchilar Ave. from the Rasul Rza St. to the intersection with the

Aziz Aliyev St., small drilling works might be carried out.

The work will final ten days. Traffic is not going to be restricted.