Preparations for Unified Cup Draw Ceremony Underway

The Unified Cup kicks off on 31 July, however on 13 May, the 24 delegations touring to Detroit will discover out which groups they are going to compete in opposition to within the group stage.

The Draw Ceremony will begin at 8 AM ET and shall be held on the Detroit Athletic Club. Anthony Banies, a Special Olympics Michigan Athlete Leader, will present a keynote tackle to the attendees and 5 different native athletes shall be current as effectively.

In the video above, Special Olympics Michigan athlete Max Hinga and Special Olympics Michigan Marketing & Communications Manager Lourin Sprenger dive into exactly how the draw ceremony will work.

The 24 delegations with males’s and ladies’s divisions having separate attracts. From there, they are going to be randomly drawn and positioned into three teams – A, B, and C – every consisting of 4 groups.

Following the Group Stage, groups will advance to the Medal Round and be positioned into divisions primarily based on their efficiency within the Group Stage. The high crew from every group and the subsequent highest-seeded crew will advance to Division 1. Division 2 will encompass the next 4 highest seeded groups. The three groups who end final of their group and the subsequent lowest-seeded crew will compete in Division 3.

All groups will compete in semifinals on 4 August. Winners in Division 1 and a pair of will advance to compete in Finals on 6 August, of their respective Divisions. Consolation matches for Division 1 and a pair of and the Division 3 Finals will happen 5 August.