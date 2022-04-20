‘Present to NATO’: What do we know about Russia’s new nuclear-capable missile?

Russia introduced on Wednesday it had efficiently test-launched its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which President Vladimir Putin mentioned had no friends on this planet and would give Moscow’s enemies pause earlier than threatening his nation’s safety.

Putin mentioned the Sarmat could have no friends on this planet for a very long time to return and would make these “who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, are trying to threaten our country” to suppose twice, Interfax information company reported.

The test-launch comes at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s invasion Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Director-general of Russian area company Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, described the test-launch as a “present to NATO.”

Here’s all the things we all know in regards to the Sarmat:

The Russian Defense Ministry says this intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) has the “longest range in the world” and may carry hypersonic weapons, state information company TASS reported.

The Sarmat is a heavy class liquid-propellant rocket, which, in keeping with consultants, is able to delivering a a number of re-entry car weighing as much as 10 tons to anyplace on this planet, each by means of the North and South Poles.

Putin mentioned the brand new missile system has “the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern anti-missile defense systems.”

The Sarmat missile system will change the present Voevoda missile system which was put into service in 1988.

The protection ministry mentioned that one of many regiments of the Uzhur missile formation within the Krasnoyarsk area would be the first to rec3eive the newest missile and the Sarmat will take up fight responsibility on the finish of 2022.

Read extra:

Russia tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile that Putin says has no peer