President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun mentioned on Wednesday that his nation welcomes final week’s Kuwaiti proposal of confidence-building measures to finish a diplomatic rift with Gulf states.

Aoun added on Twitter that the solutions to the initiative can be conveyed by Lebanon’s overseas minister to the Arab ministerial assembly in Kuwait.

On Saturday, Kuwait’s overseas minister mentioned his visit to Lebanon was to rebuild belief with the nation and present solidarity with the Lebanese individuals, including that the transfer had been coordinated with different Gulf international locations.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad al-Sabah’s go to to Beirut was the primary by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift over feedback made by a former Lebanese minister that have been crucial of Saudi Arabia’s function within the Yemen battle.

