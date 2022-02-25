Americas

President Biden is likely to name his Supreme Court pick Friday

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 hour ago
26 Less than a minute


President Joe Biden speaks in regards to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Alex Brandon/AP


cover caption

toggle caption

Alex Brandon/AP

President Joe Biden speaks in regards to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Alex Brandon/AP

President Biden has made his resolution on who he’ll nominate to fill a emptiness on the Supreme Court and can doubtless announce his resolution on Friday, a supply acquainted with the choice tells NPR’s Asma Khalid.

NPR has beforehand reported that the front-runners into account for the lifetime appointment are federal Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Krueger and federal District Judge J. Michelle Childs.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 hour ago
26 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button