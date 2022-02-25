President Biden is likely to name his Supreme Court pick Friday

toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP

President Biden has made his resolution on who he’ll nominate to fill a emptiness on the Supreme Court and can doubtless announce his resolution on Friday, a supply acquainted with the choice tells NPR’s Asma Khalid.

NPR has beforehand reported that the front-runners into account for the lifetime appointment are federal Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Krueger and federal District Judge J. Michelle Childs.