President Biden, Mayor Adams To Discuss How Federal Government Can Help Stop Flow Of Illegal Guns Into NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden arrived within the Big Apple on Thursday because the White House introduced a brand new plan to get weapons off the road.

The commander-in-chief’s go to features a assembly with a brand new gun-trafficking activity drive at NYPD headquarters, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

The president’s go to is giving Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul a really high-profile highlight to press for federal help in combating the pandemic of gun violence that has led to the taking pictures of six NYPD officers because the starting of the 12 months and numerous civilians.

At police headquarters they’re anticipated to speak with members of a brand new gun-trafficking activity drive that brings collectively federal, state, and native legislation enforcement officers.

“I’m asking the president to refund or give additional funding to ATF, make sure we do a combined effort of city, state, and federal lawmakers similar to what we did during 9/11 to stop terrorism. Now we must deal with this domestic terror we’re facing,” Adams mentioned.

Adams instructed CBS2 about a few of the methods he desires the president and the federal authorities to assist New York City get weapons off the road after the violence that has terrorized residents.

Adams has a big ask. He desires the president and Attorney General Merrick Garland to have federal prosecutors search stiffer penalties for folks concerned within the unlawful sale of weapons and people who transfer weapons throughout state strains.

“We must now knit the task force together so we can share the information, go after those illegal gun dealers and look at the laws that are causing some of this violence and over-proliferation of guns on our streets,” Adams mentioned.

Marvin Richardson, performing director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, admits the federal legal guidelines are outdated.

“You have to remember the Gun Control Act of 1968 is 54 years old. The National Firearms Act of 1934 is 88 years old,” Richardson mentioned.

Those legal guidelines make it tough to go after particular weapons, particularly authorized semi-automatic handguns that may be transformed into an unlawful machine weapons in a matter of seconds, and able to firing off greater than 30 rounds virtually instantaneously.

Before the president left Washington on Thursday, the White House introduced a bunch of recent initiatives, together with:

More assets for U.S. Attorneys places of work to fight violent crime on the native degree

A nationwide enforcement program to coach prosecutors find out how to transfer in opposition to “ghost guns,” weapons assembled from kits obtainable on the web that aren’t regulated by federal gun legal guidelines

“You are really putting together a toxic soup of violence that is going to impact this entire country. These ghost guns, right now, we’re not clear on the laws as some jurisdiction, because these guns are disassembled, they’re not charged them as possession,” Adams mentioned.

And with the mid-term elections developing, the go to has sweeping political implications for the president and Democratic leaders. Republicans are attempting to make hay by claiming the Democrats are gentle on crime. The problem for the president is to stability getting weapons of the road with the demand for police reforms.