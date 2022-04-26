President Biden To Speak At Walter Mondale’s Memorial Service In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden shall be within the Twin Cities this weekend to honor man he known as a “dear friend and mentor.”

The president is one in all a number of lawmakers who will communicate on the service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died a yr in the past on the age of 93. Mondale additionally served as Minnesota legal professional normal, a U.S. senator and ambassador to Japan.

Sunday’s memorial service shall be held on the University of Minnesota.

Biden final visited Minnesota in early March, when he travelled to Duluth-Superior to advertise his $1 trillion federal infrastructure legislation.