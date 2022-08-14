President Droupadi Murmu To Address The Nation On Eve Of Independence Day

Droupadi Murmu is the primary president to be born after independence

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu will ship her maiden tackle to the nation on Sunday on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, based on a Rashtrapati Bhavan assertion.

The president’s tackle will probably be broadcast from 7 PM on the complete nationwide community of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi adopted by the English model.

“Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 PM on its respective regional networks,” the assertion mentioned.

President Droupadi Murmu, 64, a Santhal tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath because the fifteenth president on July 25. She is the youngest and first tribal to carry the highest constitutional submit.

She is the primary president to be born after independence

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)