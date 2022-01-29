President Erdogan issues order to media to “protect Turkish values”

Turkey’s president has ordered that steps be taken in opposition to media content material like TV programmes which can be deemed opposite to Turkey’s “fundamental values.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned in a round revealed within the Official Gazette on Saturday that the choice goals to eradicate the dangerous results of tv applications with overseas content material which have been tailored in Turkey and to “protect Turkish culture”.

All precautions can be taken in opposition to productions that negatively have an effect on the household, youngsters and youth, by way of Turkish legal guidelines and the structure, the round acknowledged.

Children and youth will likely be shielded from “messages conveyed through certain symbols,” the choice mentioned with out elaborating.

Turkey’s media watchdog, the Supreme Council of Radio and Television or RTÜK, already has wide-ranging powers, and may wonderful media shops or order short-term blackouts in opposition to TV channels for violating Turkish values.

RTÜK has been accused of doing so in opposition to shops which can be most crucial of the federal government.

It has additionally fined channels for erotic or LGBT+ content material.

İlhan Taşcı, a member of RTÜK appointed by the opposition, known as the transfer “the censorship circular” and mentioned it violates the structure that guarantees to guard press freedom.

The majority of media corporations in Turkey are already owned by companies near the conservative and nationalist authorities and intently observe authorities strains.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkey at 153 out of 180 nations in its World Press Freedom Index of 2021. At least 34 media staff are at present behind bars, in line with Turkey’s Journalists Union.

Last week, well-known journalist Sedef Kabaş was arrested pending trial for insulting Erdoğan after citing a proverb on Tele 1 tv and social media referring to an ox.

Tens of 1000’s of individuals in Turkey have been prosecuted for allegedly insulting Erdoğan.

The round follows the launch of Fox TV’s Turkish adaptation of the worldwide present “The Masked Singer,” the place celebrities carry out in costume to cover their identities. The present has been criticised on-line for alleged Satanic and paganism-related content material.