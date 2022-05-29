President Erdogan says won’t let ‘terrorism-supporting’ countries enter NATO: Media

Turkey has objected to Sweden and Finland becoming a member of the NATO alliance, holding up a deal that will permit for a historic enlargement within the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan’s newest feedback indicated his opposition continued.

“For as long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we definitely cannot say ‘yes’ to countries which support terrorism entering NATO,” he was cited as telling reporters on his return from a visit to Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Two sources beforehand advised Reuters that Wednesday’s talks made little headway and it was unclear when additional discussions would happen. All 30 NATO members should approve plans to enlarge the Western alliance.

Turkey challenged the bids from Sweden and Finland on thegrounds that they harbor folks linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and since they halted arms exports to Ankara in 2019.

“They are not honest or sincere. We cannot repeat the mistake made in the past regarding countries that embrace and feed such terrorists in NATO, which is a security organization,” he stated.

Sweden and Finland have stated they condemn terrorism and welcomed the opportunity of coordinating with Ankara.

Erdogan additionally stated Turkey needed to see an finish to the warfare between Russia and Ukraine as quickly as potential, however that the scenario was changing into extra detrimental every day.

“On Monday, I will have phone calls with both Russia and Ukraine. We will continue to encourage the parties to operate channels of dialogue and diplomacy,” he stated.

