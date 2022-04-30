President Ilham Aliyev actively promoting new era in Caucasus – era of peace and cooperation – Russian expert’s commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. President of

Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is actively selling a brand new period within the

Caucasus – an period of peace and cooperation, Trend studies.

Recently, the Armenian authorities accepted the 5 elementary

ideas put ahead by Azerbaijan. Moreover, throughout the proposal

of Azerbaijan, Armenia agreed to ascertain a joint working group

with it to begin the method of border delimitation.

This was an essential reflection of latest occasions, which additionally

confirmed that at present, one and a half years after the 2020 second

Karabakh conflict, the management of Armenia understands the necessity for

peace.

If a peace treaty is signed and the above elementary ideas

are virtually realized, then peace within the Caucasus will change into

long-term and sustainable.

A researcher on the Center for the Study of Central Asia and the

Caucasus of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian

Academy of Sciences Stas Pritchin commenting on the problems stated

that the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an

essential stage.

According to Pritchin, on the similar time, it’s essential to

resolve the problems of the border and communications which can

join the 2 nations.

“This is because of the truth that in political phrases, the settlement

types frequent approaches to the settlement ideas, and since for

30 years there have been no agreements between the nations which

normally regulate financial relations, it’s clear that this vacuum

must be crammed in an effort to economically push relations in the direction of

growth,” he famous.

The professional additionally famous that together with opening borders and

creating infrastructure, it’s additionally essential to create a authorized

framework between the 2 nations.

“Quite a lot of work needs to be finished for this. Nevertheless, extra

pragmatic approaches to constructing relations with Azerbaijan are

already seen from the Armenian facet. This opens up large

alternatives for coming into post-conflict growth,” Pritchin

additional stated.

Speaking concerning the significance of the Declaration on Allied

Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, the professional famous that in

common it truly displays each the character and spirit of

relations between the 2 nations.

“At the legal-regulatory degree, the declaration primarily

consolidates the spirit of the present relations between Russia and

Azerbaijan, these frequent pursuits in cooperation and the character of

our present relations which shaped over 30 years of Azerbaijan’s

independence,” he stated.

According to Pritchin, the features specified within the declaration

present that it’s complete by way of material and likewise

prescribes safety points.

“Speaking at ADA University on April 29 [during international

conference on “South Caucasus Development & Cooperation”],

President Ilham Aliyev mentioning the Declaration on Allied

Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan within the context of the

Shusha Declaration [between Azerbaijan and Turkey], didn’t equalize

them, however famous that these two paperwork are key for Azerbaijan,

and that each Turkey and Russia are key international political and

financial companions of Azerbaijan,” concluded the professional.