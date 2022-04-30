President Ilham Aliyev actively promoting new era in Caucasus – era of peace and cooperation – Russian expert’s commentary
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is actively selling a brand new period within the
Caucasus – an period of peace and cooperation, Trend studies.
Recently, the Armenian authorities accepted the 5 elementary
ideas put ahead by Azerbaijan. Moreover, throughout the proposal
of Azerbaijan, Armenia agreed to ascertain a joint working group
with it to begin the method of border delimitation.
This was an essential reflection of latest occasions, which additionally
confirmed that at present, one and a half years after the 2020 second
Karabakh conflict, the management of Armenia understands the necessity for
peace.
If a peace treaty is signed and the above elementary ideas
are virtually realized, then peace within the Caucasus will change into
long-term and sustainable.
A researcher on the Center for the Study of Central Asia and the
Caucasus of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian
Academy of Sciences Stas Pritchin commenting on the problems stated
that the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an
essential stage.
According to Pritchin, on the similar time, it’s essential to
resolve the problems of the border and communications which can
join the 2 nations.
“This is because of the truth that in political phrases, the settlement
types frequent approaches to the settlement ideas, and since for
30 years there have been no agreements between the nations which
normally regulate financial relations, it’s clear that this vacuum
must be crammed in an effort to economically push relations in the direction of
growth,” he famous.
The professional additionally famous that together with opening borders and
creating infrastructure, it’s additionally essential to create a authorized
framework between the 2 nations.
“Quite a lot of work needs to be finished for this. Nevertheless, extra
pragmatic approaches to constructing relations with Azerbaijan are
already seen from the Armenian facet. This opens up large
alternatives for coming into post-conflict growth,” Pritchin
additional stated.
Speaking concerning the significance of the Declaration on Allied
Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, the professional famous that in
common it truly displays each the character and spirit of
relations between the 2 nations.
“At the legal-regulatory degree, the declaration primarily
consolidates the spirit of the present relations between Russia and
Azerbaijan, these frequent pursuits in cooperation and the character of
our present relations which shaped over 30 years of Azerbaijan’s
independence,” he stated.
According to Pritchin, the features specified within the declaration
present that it’s complete by way of material and likewise
prescribes safety points.
“Speaking at ADA University on April 29 [during international
conference on “South Caucasus Development & Cooperation”],
President Ilham Aliyev mentioning the Declaration on Allied
Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan within the context of the
Shusha Declaration [between Azerbaijan and Turkey], didn’t equalize
them, however famous that these two paperwork are key for Azerbaijan,
and that each Turkey and Russia are key international political and
financial companions of Azerbaijan,” concluded the professional.