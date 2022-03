BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20. Azerbaijani

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited

Sugovushan village of Tartar area, Trend studies citing AzTV channel.

The head of state from Sugovushan congratulated the individuals of

Azerbaijan on the event of the Novruz vacation.

A report on this regard will likely be proven on Azerbaijan Television

at 16:00.