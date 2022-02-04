President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by European Commissioner for Energy

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has acquired a delegation led by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who’s attending the eighth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson for her participation and helpful speech on the eighth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

President Ilham Aliyev famous that greater than 10 years had handed for the reason that signing of a joint assertion on vitality cooperation with the European Union. The President famous that the cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan on this area had entered a brand new stage and was persevering with inside the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned the challenge had been efficiently accomplished in an environment of joint cooperation and coordination.

The President underlined the significance of the discussions held inside the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council by way of discussing new concepts and plans for cooperation within the area of vitality on a bilateral and multilateral foundation.

President Ilham Aliyev famous that the assembly coincided with the transition to a brand new “green energy” technique within the European Union and Azerbaijan within the 12 months that has handed for the reason that provide of fuel to the European Union by the Southern Gas Corridor, in addition to value adjustments on the earth fuel market and different tendencies.

The head of state hailed the profitable implementation of negotiations on a brand new settlement between the EU and Azerbaijan and expressed his hope that these negotiations can be accomplished quickly.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson thanked President Ilham Aliyev for internet hosting the eighth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. Noting the position of the Southern Gas Corridor within the vitality safety of the European Union, Kadri Simson mentioned that the European Union attaches nice significance to the diversification of vitality provides, emphasizing the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor on this regard.

The sides exchanged views on the event of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan within the area of vitality, together with “green energy”. The President famous that Azerbaijan is growing the idea of different and renewable vitality and attracts overseas buyers to this area within the nation.

