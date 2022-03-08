President Metsola asks Russia to free protesters: Truth is not easily suppressed 

President Metsola (pictured) referred to as on the Russian authorities to free all anti-invasion peaceable protesters unjustly detained, on the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg.

As the shelling of Ukraine continues unabated and the variety of civilian casualties will increase, President Metsola mentioned: “Our outrage grows with every shell that is fired, as does Ukraine’s defiance and our people’s solidarity.”

She highlighted the immense braveness of these in Russia which have continued to face up and protest towards the invasion of Ukraine, regardless of going through jail and brutal crackdown, expressing Parliament’s solidarity with them.

Under two legal guidelines introduced in on 4 March that criminalise these protesting and informing in regards to the conflict in Ukraine, protesters resist fifteen years in jail and hundreds have already been jailed. “Putin will find that the truth is not easily suppressed,” she added.

On behalf of Parliament, the President referred to as on the Russian authorities to permit freedom of expression, to cease intimidating protesters and launch instantly all these unjustly detained.

Changes to the agenda

Tuesday

Based on the variety of amendments obtained, the second voting session is cancelled.

Wednesday

The report by Yana Toom (Renew Europe, ET) on EU Citizenship Report 2020 is moved from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon because the final merchandise.

Information regarding the distribution of votes is accessible on the web site of the European Parliament below the part “Priority information”.

Requests by committees to start out negotiations with Council and Commission

Decisions by committees to enter into inter-institutional negotiations (Rule 72) are revealed on the plenary website.

If no request for a vote in Parliament on the choice to enter into negotiations is made by Tuesday 12.00 midnight, the committees might begin negotiations.

Information on the extraordinary distant participation process is accessible here.

