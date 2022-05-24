President of Slovak Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. President of the

Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova has despatched a congratulatory letter to

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the event of

Independence Day, Trend stories.

“Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the residents of the Slovak Republic and on behalf

of myself I congratulate you and all of the residents of the Republic

of Azerbaijan on the National vacation.

The present world faces many challenges – impacts of the continuing

pandemic, indicators of the local weather modifications, varied hybrid threats, as

effectively as a number of conflicts, which endanger common values of

freedom, equality, democracy and rule of regulation.

Along with the fading pandemic and rising manifestation of

local weather modifications, the world finds itself in a troublesome scenario,

which essentially modifications the worldwide safety

structure. Russian invasion to Ukraine – our shut neighbor has

dramatically affected the worldwide neighborhood as a complete.

Millions of individuals fleeing away from the struggle, many human victims

and massive materials losses of the struggle brought on by Russia present

photos that we might hardly think about within the present Europe.

In addition to worldwide solidarity, the reply to those

challenges lies additionally in returning to the values of multilateralism

and to the adherence of the rules of worldwide regulation. I

consider that our cooperation can be additional growing on this and

different areas for the advantage of the individuals of our each

nations.

Dear Mr. President,

I want you and all residents of your nation at the beginning

peace, stability, prosperity and democratic improvement,” mentioned the

letter.