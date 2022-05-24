President of Slovak Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. President of the
Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova has despatched a congratulatory letter to
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the event of
Independence Day, Trend stories.
“Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the residents of the Slovak Republic and on behalf
of myself I congratulate you and all of the residents of the Republic
of Azerbaijan on the National vacation.
The present world faces many challenges – impacts of the continuing
pandemic, indicators of the local weather modifications, varied hybrid threats, as
effectively as a number of conflicts, which endanger common values of
freedom, equality, democracy and rule of regulation.
Along with the fading pandemic and rising manifestation of
local weather modifications, the world finds itself in a troublesome scenario,
which essentially modifications the worldwide safety
structure. Russian invasion to Ukraine – our shut neighbor has
dramatically affected the worldwide neighborhood as a complete.
Millions of individuals fleeing away from the struggle, many human victims
and massive materials losses of the struggle brought on by Russia present
photos that we might hardly think about within the present Europe.
In addition to worldwide solidarity, the reply to those
challenges lies additionally in returning to the values of multilateralism
and to the adherence of the rules of worldwide regulation. I
consider that our cooperation can be additional growing on this and
different areas for the advantage of the individuals of our each
nations.
Dear Mr. President,
I want you and all residents of your nation at the beginning
peace, stability, prosperity and democratic improvement,” mentioned the
letter.