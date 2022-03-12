BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, collectively

together with his household, took half within the presidential elections held on

March 12 in Turkmenistan, Trend studies close to Turkmenportal.

Having voted early within the morning, the Berdimuhamedovs had been

among the many first electorates fulfilling their civic obligation on the

nation’s polling stations.

The presidential elections in Turkmenistan are held on an

various foundation, 9 candidates are operating for the best

State submit.