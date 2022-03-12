Europe
President of Turkmenistan votes in presidential elections
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12
Trend:
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, collectively
together with his household, took half within the presidential elections held on
March 12 in Turkmenistan, Trend studies close to Turkmenportal.
Having voted early within the morning, the Berdimuhamedovs had been
among the many first electorates fulfilling their civic obligation on the
nation’s polling stations.
The presidential elections in Turkmenistan are held on an
various foundation, 9 candidates are operating for the best
State submit.