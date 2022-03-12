Europe

President of Turkmenistan votes in presidential elections

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham8 mins ago
0 Less than a minute



BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, collectively
together with his household, took half within the presidential elections held on
March 12 in Turkmenistan, Trend studies close to Turkmenportal.

Having voted early within the morning, the Berdimuhamedovs had been
among the many first electorates fulfilling their civic obligation on the
nation’s polling stations.

The presidential elections in Turkmenistan are held on an
various foundation, 9 candidates are operating for the best
State submit.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham8 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button