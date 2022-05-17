President of Uzbekistan receives SCO Secretary General

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev acquired the

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang

Ming, who’s in Uzbekistan on a go to, Trend experiences citing Kun.uz.

According to the press service of the pinnacle of our state, the

assembly mentioned problems with additional increasing sensible cooperation

and strengthening regional partnerships inside the SCO, in addition to

getting ready main occasions in the course of the interval of Uzbekistan’s

chairmanship within the group.

The profitable holding of half of the conferences and conferences

scheduled for this 12 months was famous with satisfaction. Active work is

being carried out to coordinate the paperwork for the upcoming

Samarkand SCO summit.

The necessity of strengthening the group’s potential in

the struggle towards new challenges and threats to stability and

safety, deepening multilateral cooperation based mostly on the

ideas of the “Shanghai spirit” was emphasised.

Particular consideration is paid to the promotion of joint

interconnected tasks within the subject of transport, “green” vitality,

innovation, digital financial system, and industrial cooperation.

A typical opinion was expressed on the necessity to resume energetic

cultural and humanitarian ties and vacationer trade within the

post-pandemic interval.

The assembly additionally touched upon topical points on the

worldwide agenda. The necessity of enhancing the function of the

SCO within the Afghan situation and the energetic involvement of Afghanistan

in regional infrastructure growth applications was emphasised.