President of Uzbekistan receives SCO Secretary General
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev acquired the
Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang
Ming, who’s in Uzbekistan on a go to, Trend experiences citing Kun.uz.
According to the press service of the pinnacle of our state, the
assembly mentioned problems with additional increasing sensible cooperation
and strengthening regional partnerships inside the SCO, in addition to
getting ready main occasions in the course of the interval of Uzbekistan’s
chairmanship within the group.
The profitable holding of half of the conferences and conferences
scheduled for this 12 months was famous with satisfaction. Active work is
being carried out to coordinate the paperwork for the upcoming
Samarkand SCO summit.
The necessity of strengthening the group’s potential in
the struggle towards new challenges and threats to stability and
safety, deepening multilateral cooperation based mostly on the
ideas of the “Shanghai spirit” was emphasised.
Particular consideration is paid to the promotion of joint
interconnected tasks within the subject of transport, “green” vitality,
innovation, digital financial system, and industrial cooperation.
A typical opinion was expressed on the necessity to resume energetic
cultural and humanitarian ties and vacationer trade within the
post-pandemic interval.
The assembly additionally touched upon topical points on the
worldwide agenda. The necessity of enhancing the function of the
SCO within the Afghan situation and the energetic involvement of Afghanistan
in regional infrastructure growth applications was emphasised.