President of Yemen Presidential Leadership Council arrives in Jeddah

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi arrived to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Wednesday, state information company (SPA) reported.

Mecca’s governor Prince Khaled al-Faisal, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jaber and different officers acquired Alimi at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the report added.

Al-Alimi was picked to move the eight-man management council, which assumed power from former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadii earlier this month.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On April 19, the council carried out a largely symbolic swearing-in in Aden in entrance of members of a parliament elected in 2003.

A fragile, UN-brokered truce has been holding since April 2, the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, offering a uncommon respite from combating.

-With AFP

Read extra:

Saudi Crown Prince meets with new Yemeni presidential council, pledges aid

UN envoy sees light at ‘end of the tunnel’ in Yemen’s war

Head of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process