President Ramaphosa wishes Muslim community well for the holy month of Ramadan | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his greatest needs to the Muslim group forward of the beginning of Ramadan on Sunday.

Ramaphosa mentioned Ramadan, and the observance of the quick and the social assist and charity demonstrated by Muslims throughout this era, was an integral a part of the nation’s cultural and non secular range.

“In 2022, we welcome the coincidence of Ramadan with Freedom Month, a period during which we remember and honour the many individuals, organisations, movements and associations who fought for us to be free today,” he mentioned.

Ramaphosa paid particular tribute to Sheikh Abdul Hamiet Gabier, Life President of the Muslim Judicial Council and former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who died just lately.

Gabier, 86, died final month after affected by poor well being. He was buried within the Mowbray Muslim Cemetery. Gabier served because the MJC chairperson and would later go on to serve on the MJC Senior Council (Imaarah), and as life president till his loss of life.

“Sheikh Gabier’s activism in his immediate community and congregation, his role as a founder of Call of Islam and his contribution to our struggle through the United Democratic Front were invaluable. He was a successor to a rich succession of Muslims and Muslim leaders who considered resistance to apartheid as a fundamental obligation of faith,” he mentioned.

Ramaphosa added that he hoped Ramadan can be a interval of peace, closeness amongst households and neighbours, a interval of sharing.

“A period in which all South Africans will adopt and practice the values that underpin the Holy Month of Ramadan,” he mentioned.

Ramadan is Islam’s holiest month.

The president urged communities to keep in mind Covid-19 security measures as they worshipped and socialised throughout this month.