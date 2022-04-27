President Tokayev Approves National Action Plan, setting Firm Deadlines and Responsibilities

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to approve the National Action Plan to Implement his March 16 state of the nation handle “New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization”.

As famous by the President beforehand, the implementation of the initiatives outlined within the state of the nation handle would require roughly 30 amendments to the Constitution and the adoption of greater than 20 legal guidelines earlier than the tip of the 12 months. While nearly all of the modifications will probably be applied by December 2022, quite a few modifications to the laws and the Constitution will probably be made all through this 12 months, together with by April, June and August.

The plan, authorized by the March 29 presidential decree, not solely units concrete deadlines for implementing the reforms via numerous authorized acts but additionally defines clear obligations of state our bodies for assembly these deadlines.

The plan covers ten key areas, which had been initially outlined within the handle. They comprise limiting the powers of the President, together with termination of his/her membership in a political social gathering for the interval of their time period of workplace, prohibition for shut kin of the President to carry senior positions of political civil servants and senior positions on the quasi-public sector, and many others. Another main space is enhancing the electoral system, which incorporates switching to a combined electoral system. Changes to the laws will even be made to broaden alternatives for the event of the social gathering system within the nation, together with simplifying registration procedures for political events.

Amendments will even be made to the Constitution to modernize and enhance the electoral course of. In addition, the National Plan outlines measures to strengthen human rights establishments via modifications to the laws and the Constitution, which is able to outcome within the institution of the Constitutional Court, enlargement of classes of circumstances topic to a jury trial, unique jurisdiction of the Prosecutor General’s Office in circumstances of torture, amongst a number of different main initiatives.

As outlined within the state of the nation handle, different areas that can bear vital reforms embrace enhancing the competitiveness of the media and strengthening the function of civil society establishments, enhancing the administrative-territorial construction of Kazakhstan, decentralizing and delegating extra energy to native authorities, in addition to implementing precedence anti-crisis measures. The latter entails taking measures to forestall shortages and rise in meals costs and creating a brand new bundle of structural reforms within the financial system and public administration.

The Decree, which is dated 29 March, additionally notes that the federal government will first report on the implementation of the National Plan to the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan by January 25 of subsequent 12 months.

