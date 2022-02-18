President von der Leyen on Russia’s military threat: ‘We stand firm with Ukraine’

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (pictured) participated within the European Parliament plenary debate in Strasbourg on EU-Russia relations, European safety and Russia’s navy risk towards Ukraine. As the EU faces the most important build-up of troops on European soil for the reason that Cold War, the President stated: “This is happening because of a deliberate policy of the Russian leadership. Ukraine has come such a long way. It has taken important steps to fight corruption, rebuilt its infrastructure, created new jobs for its talented youth. Our Union has accompanied them, putting together the largest support package in our history. Ukraine today is a stronger, freer and more sovereign country than in 2014. It is making choices about its own future. But the Kremlin does not like this, and so it threatens war. We stand firm with Ukraine. This is about every country’s right to determine its own future. Our call on Russia is crystal clear: do not choose war.”

While diplomatic efforts proceed and the EU hopes that the Kremlin will resolve to not unleash additional violence in Europe, President von der Leyen made it clear that ought to the scenario escalate, Europe’s response will likely be robust and united, swift and sturdy. She additionally outlined preparedness efforts in case the Russian management decides to weaponise the vitality situation by partially or fully disrupting fuel provides to the EU. The President recalled that this disaster proves that the EU must closely put money into renewable vitality sources and diversify our vitality sources, ending our dependency on Russian fuel.

Addressing MEPs within the Hemicycle, she stated: “This is a crisis that has been created by Moscow. We have not chosen confrontation, but we are prepared for it. Another future is possible. A future in which Russia and Europe cooperate on their shared interests. A future where free countries work together in peace.”

Read the complete speech on-line in English, French and German. Watch it on EbS.

