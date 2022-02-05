President Xi says China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions,’ ‘strategies’

China and Egypt “share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests,” Chinese chief Xi Jinping mentioned Saturday in a gathering with Egypt’s authoritarian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Xi “hailed enhanced political trust” between the nations, citing cooperation in combating the pandemic. Their complete strategic partnership is a mannequin of “China-Arab, China-Africa and China-developing world solidarity,” Xi mentioned, in line with CGTN, the worldwide arm of state broadcaster CCTV.

The Beijing assembly comes as al-Sisi’s authorities is looking for nearer ties with China whereas it distances itself from the US and different Western states essential of its human rights document.

“China and Egypt share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests, pursuing common development, enhancing their people’s well-being and promoting fairness and justice in the world, as the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century,” Xi mentioned.

The sides will “continue to support each other on issues related to core interests and major concerns,” he mentioned.

Since taking energy, al-Sisi has overseen a widespread crackdown on dissent and opposition, jailing tens of 1000’s and drawing worldwide criticism.

In 2017, the federal government arrested dozens of Uyghur college students finding out at Cairo’s al-Azhar University and deported them to China amid Beijing’s ruthless crackdown on Muslim minorities.

Egypt was the recipient of a number of free shipments of Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines and China says it helped arrange Africa’s first vaccine manufacturing within the nation.

Al-Sisi is certainly one of greater than 30 world leaders and heads of main worldwide organizations who flew to Beijing for Friday’s opening of the Winter Olympic Games.

Not having left China since 2019 amid the pandemic, Xi is holding a collection conferences on the sidelines of the Games with leaders whose nations are anxious to strengthen relations with the rising superpower.

By round noon Saturday, Xi had additionally met with heads of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Serbia. The leaders of Argentina, Ecuador, Qatar, Poland and are additionally amongst these on the town.

The conferences comply with a mini-summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that underscored the rising alignment of their authoritarian nations’ positions as they push again towards the liberal world order dominated by the US.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of greater than 20 agreements masking commerce, power and different fields and issued a joint assertion through which China backed Russia in opposing

NATO’s enlargement, a transfer seen as signifying Xi’s rising notion of himself as a worldwide chief.

“President Putin emphasized that the strategic significance of Russia-China relations is unprecedented,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng mentioned in a commentary on the assembly posted to the ministry’s web site.

“Russia firmly supports China’s legitimate position of safeguarding its core interests,” Le mentioned. “During the talks, the two heads of state reiterated that any attempt to harm the interests of China and Russia and divide China-Russia relations is doomed to failure.”

While China formally eschews all navy alliances, the perimeters have held a collection of joint conflict video games, together with naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. In August, Russian troops for the primary time deployed to Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.

Putin has additionally famous that Russia has been sharing extremely delicate navy applied sciences with China that helped considerably bolster its protection functionality.

In his assembly Saturday with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi mentioned China is “unswerving in its support for Kazakhstan’s safeguarding of its own independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China issued robust help for Tokayev’s authorities throughout lethal road protests final month, although in contrast to Russia, it didn’t ship troops to assist restore order.

“China is ready to deepen security cooperation with Kazakhstan,” Xi mentioned, in line with CGTN.

Tokayev “thanked China for supporting Kazakhstan’s efforts to reject external interference and maintain its own security and stability,” CGTN mentioned.

Xi’s conferences with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have been equally upbeat, in line with the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi hailed the “ironclad friendship” between China and Serbia, saying the 2 nations take pleasure in “high-level political mutual trust.”

