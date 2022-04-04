President Zelenskyy appears at Grammys in video from Kyiv bunker

toggle caption Ukrainian Presidential Press Office through AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on display screen on the Grammy Awards on Sunday night time in a pre-taped speech, as Russian forces proceed urgent forward with its invasion in his nation.

The quick video was reportedly filmed within the last 48 hours, and was introduced simply earlier than John Legend’s efficiency of “Free,” which featured Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

In the emotional message, Zelenskyy spoke about music and the toll of the continued warfare on Ukrainians.

He spoke about musicians, who he mentioned have traded their tuxedos for physique armor, and youngsters who draw “swooping rockets” reasonably than “shooting stars.”

More than 400 youngsters have been injured and greater than 150 youngsters have died, he mentioned. Parents get up in bomb shelters glad to be alive, the president added.

“On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence,” Zelenskyy mentioned. “Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story.”

Zelenskyy mentioned he has a dream for the cities which can be being destroyed by warfare — for Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol, amongst others.

“I have a dream of them living,” he mentioned. “And free. Free like you on the Grammy stage.”