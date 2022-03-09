Europe
President Zelenskyy reacts to airstrike on maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9
Trend:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to an airstrike
on a maternity hospital in Mariupol by calling it an atrocity,
referring to the president’s Twitter web page.
“Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops on the maternity
hospital. People, youngsters are below the wreckage. Atrocity! How
for much longer will the world be an confederate ignoring terror?”,
Ukraine’s president said on his Twitter.
“Close the sky proper now! Stop the killings! You have energy however
you appear to be dropping humanity,” Zelenskyy wrote.