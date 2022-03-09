President Zelenskyy reacts to airstrike on maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to an airstrike

on a maternity hospital in Mariupol by calling it an atrocity,

Trend experiences

referring to the president’s Twitter web page.

“Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops on the maternity

hospital. People, youngsters are below the wreckage. Atrocity! How

for much longer will the world be an confederate ignoring terror?”,

Ukraine’s president said on his Twitter.

“Close the sky proper now! Stop the killings! You have energy however

you appear to be dropping humanity,” Zelenskyy wrote.