President Zelenskyy warns Russia is eyeing other countries after Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia’s invasion of his nation was just the start, and that Moscow has designs on capturing different nations, after a Russian basic mentioned it desires full management over southern Ukraine.

“All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line. And who will come next?” Zelenskyy mentioned in a video handle late on Friday.

Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia’s central navy district, was quoted by Russian state information businesses as saying full management over southern Ukraine would give it entry to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied a part of Moldova within the west.

That would minimize off Ukraine’s total shoreline and imply Russian forces pushing tons of of miles additional west, previous the key Ukrainian coastal cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.

The assertion was some of the detailed about Moscow’s ambitions in Ukraine and suggests Russia doesn’t plan to wind down its offensive there anytime quickly.

Ukraine’s protection ministry mentioned Minnekayev’s feedback confirmed Russia was not hiding its intentions.

Moscow, it mentioned on Twitter, had now “acknowledged that the goal of the ‘second phase’ of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is.”

But regardless of Russia’s formidable aims and claims to have seized Mariupol, its forces made no main positive factors within the final 24 hours, British navy intelligence mentioned on Saturday.

Ukrainian counterattacks proceed to hinder Moscow’s efforts, and heavy combating is irritating Russian makes an attempt to seize the important thing port metropolis, impeding their progress within the Donbas, the Ministry of Defense tweeted in a daily bulletin.

Allies stepping up

Russia says it’s conducting a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine and liberate its inhabitants from harmful nationalists. Ukraine and its Western allies name Russia’s February 24 invasion an unjustified battle of aggression.

Moldova’s overseas ministry mentioned it had summoned Moscow’s ambassador on Friday to precise “deep concern” in regards to the basic’s feedback. Moldova was impartial, it mentioned. Moldova final month utilized to affix the European Union, charting a pro-Western course hastened by Russia’s invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to touch upon whether or not Russia had expanded its targets or on how Moscow noticed the political way forward for southern Ukraine.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington, Zelenskyy mentioned allies have been lastly delivering the weapons Kyiv had requested for.

President Joe Biden mentioned on Thursday he had approved an extra $800 million in navy help for Ukraine, together with heavy artillery, ammunition and drones. Canada mentioned on Friday it had offered extra heavy artillery to Ukraine.

A senior EU official mentioned the subsequent couple of weeks would possible be decisive. “We are likely to see a very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks in the east (and on) the coast,” he informed reporters.

War crimes

Ukraine’s navy mentioned Russia is continuous its offensive operations within the east, attempting to ascertain full management of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas and safe a land connection to Crimea.

Russian forces are additionally partially blockading town of Kharkiv, in keeping with a Saturday morning replace from Ukraine’s basic workers.

In Mykolaiv, 87 civilians have died within the invasion, together with one baby, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich mentioned late Friday on his Facebook web page. Nearly 400 folks have been wounded. Reuters couldn’t independently confirm studies from both aspect.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the chief of Russia’s Chechnya area who has usually described himself as Putin’s “foot soldier”, wrote on his official Telegram account late on Friday that Chechnya was deploying tons of of further volunteers to battle for Russia in Ukraine.

In Geneva, the United Nations human rights workplace mentioned there was rising proof of Russian battle crimes, together with indiscriminate shelling and abstract executions. It mentioned Ukraine additionally appeared to have used weapons with indiscriminate results.

Russia denies focusing on civilians and says, with out proof, that indicators of atrocities dedicated by its troopers have been faked. Ukraine has beforehand mentioned it can punish any troopers discovered to have dedicated battle crimes.

Russia mentioned it had “securely blockaded” hundreds of Ukrainian troops holed up in an enormous metal works in Mariupol, the principle port of the Donbas, a day after President Vladimir Putin mentioned the military wouldn’t hassle rooting them out.

Putin declared victory within the metropolis after a virtually two-month siege. In a Russian-held part of Mariupol, dazed-looking residents ventured out this week to a background of charred condominium blocks and wrecked vehicles.

Volunteers in white hazmat fits and masks roved the ruins, accumulating our bodies from flats and loading them on to a truck marked with the letter “Z”, image of Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine estimates tens of hundreds of civilians have died in Russia’s siege of town and says 100,000 civilians are nonetheless there and want full evacuation.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday mentioned “there is a possibility” a humanitarian hall out of Mariupol may very well be opened up on Saturday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will go to Moscow on Tuesday to satisfy Putin and focus on urgently bringing peace to Ukraine, a spokesperson mentioned, including that Guterres will then head to Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy.

