Presidential Power to Declassify Information, Explained

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald J. Trump’s declare that he had declassified the entire paperwork that the F.B.I. seized within the search of his Florida residence final week — together with these marked as prime secret — has heightened curiosity within the scope of a president’s energy to declassify info.

On Friday, Mr. Trump’s workplace claimed that when he was president, he had a “standing order” that supplies “removed from the Oval Office and taken to the residence were deemed to be declassified the moment he removed them,” in line with a statement read on Fox News by a right-wing author Mr. Trump has designated as one in every of his representatives to the National Archives.

Apart from whether or not there’s any proof that such an order truly existed, the notion has been greeted with disdain by nationwide safety authorized specialists. Glenn S. Gerstell, the highest lawyer for the National Security Agency from 2015 to 2020, pronounced the concept that no matter Mr. Trump occurred to take upstairs every night mechanically grew to become declassified — with out logging what it was and notifying the businesses that used that info — “preposterous.”