Presidents hail Albania’s big moment | Inside UEFA

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to TIrana for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League remaining. The first remaining is all the time an distinctive event, and the National Arena within the Albanian capital is the privileged setting for the climax to an exhilarating 2021/22 season.

Teams with nice histories and status have made it to this stage, and are hoping to crown their profitable journey by a hard-fought marketing campaign with European silverware.





The inaugural season maintained its promise – many followers and golf equipment celebrated their first UEFA expertise with spectacular wins, highlighting the significance of soccer throughout the continent. In addition, the range of taking part in kinds and soccer philosophies added a much-needed further flavour that the European membership competitors scene was lacking.

I want to thank Albania and its soccer affiliation for his or her efforts in staging this eagerly awaited occasion. Let’s sit up for an thrilling remaining – and will one of the best workforce win!

Armand Duka, FShF president

Football followers, we’re honoured to welcome you to Albania for this necessary remaining, an event that may happen for the primary time in our nation. That right this moment we open a serious chapter within the historical past of soccer is the results of years of laborious work, incomes the best to stage the UEFA Europa Conference League remaining on this stadium.

We hope that you've got a good time in our capital; I'm satisfied that you'll get pleasure from many great hours in a rustic that has hospitality embedded deep in its custom. We have invested all our power in organising each element surrounding the ultimate, from the very first second you set foot in Albania till the time you allow. We hope that the reminiscences you're taking with you'll not solely embrace the feelings of an ideal match, but in addition the pleasure of your keep within the Land of the Eagles.





Speaking for each Albanian, I wish to thank the Executive Committee of UEFA, and President Aleksander Čeferin, for entrusting us with such an necessary occasion. I additionally wish to thank each hyperlink of the Albanian state administration, who aided the efforts of the FShF on this necessary job.

The remaining has put ahead two nice groups, each containing extraordinary gamers. We all count on a match filled with feelings, exhibiting one of the best components that European soccer has to supply. Let’s all get pleasure from this present collectively – and I hope that every of you takes again one of the best of reminiscences from our nation. Thank you, and we sit up for seeing you once more in Albania!

