Presidents preview the Finalissima

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President and Alejandro Domínguez, CONMEBOL President

Welcome to the Finalissima!

Football unity between Europe and South America is widely known at this showpiece occasion. Italy and Argentina, the nationwide crew champions of their respective continental soccer confederations UEFA and CONMEBOL, meet in a spectacular encounter that includes two nations which have the attractive sport of their blood.

Finalissima: Who shall be champion of champions?

The two groups thrilled tens of millions of followers final 12 months in successful their continental competitions, the UEFA EURO and the Copa América. They now line up in opposition to one another to contest the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions – and there will be no extra iconic enviornment than London’s world-famous Wembley Stadium to offer the setting for this extravaganza.

A wealth of footballing expertise will grace a match that epitomises the long-standing shut relationship between UEFA and CONMEBOL – a fruitful friendship cast by means of the enjoyment and keenness of soccer.

The Finalissima guarantees drama, pleasure and suspense. Good luck to the 2 groups – benefit from the motion and savour the recollections of your keep in London!

Debbie Hewitt, Chair, The Football Association





Debbie HewittThe FA

We are proud to be internet hosting one other superb fixture within the soccer calendar between two giants of the sport.

Italy and Argentina are represented by among the finest gamers on the earth, so this distinctive contest between the holders of the respective UEFA and CONMEBOL nationwide titles is certain to be an important day.

It is an honour for Wembley stadium to be on the coronary heart of an occasion that symbolises the soccer unity that exists between Europe and South America.

I hope you benefit from the sport.

